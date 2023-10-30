The Terrifying It Follows Is Finally Getting a Sequel

In It Follows, an unstoppable entity stalks its victims to the ends of the Earth. It’s slow, steady, and it can’t be stopped. So it’s almost fitting that while it took a long time, now, after a 10-year wait, a sequel is finally on its way to us.

Neon just announced that it’s getting ready to make They Follow, the long-awaited, highly anticipated sequel to the 2014 hit It Follows. That film’s writer and director, David Robert Mitchell, is returning along with star Maika Monroe, whose character Jay was one of the only ones to escape the supernatural force in the first movie. In that film, we learned about a curse involving a presence that can assume the look of anyone, always knows where you are, and will never stop coming toward you, always at a slow, steady walking pace. The only way to get rid of it is to have sex with someone, dooming them in the process. But, if that person dies, the curse reverts back to the previous person.

Filming will start in 2024 but there’s no word on an anticipated release date or any type of story details. However, the best guess is right there in the title. “They” as opposed to “It” certainly implies there’s more than one killer presence this time around. Or maybe the phenomenon is just much more widespread.

Whatever the case, if it took Mitchell this long to circle back to it and Monroe is on board, we can’t wait to see what they’ve cooked up.

