Our Favourite Specials from JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday Deals

JB Hi-Fi’s Black Friday deals have kicked off – we’re still five days from the actual Black Friday date, but why would a calendar keep a tech store down? There are quite a lot of deals to go through, and we’ve combed through them to find the best deals for you. There’s a lot, so we’ll break it up into sections, and we’re not going to list absolutely everything; that would be ridiculous. But here’s a starting point for you all. Deals will run while stocks last.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sales

TVs and projectors

Like last year, JB Hi-Fi appears to be offering free delivery on TVs larger than 75-inches, and is offering a bonus 6 months of Kayo Basic or Binge Standard when you purchase a TV above 55-inches. Here are some of the best deals this time around:

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 Crystal LED UHD 4K Smart TV : $1,984 (was 2,695)

: $1,984 (was 2,695) LG 65-inch OLED EVO G3 4K UHD Smart TV : $3,495 (was $5,295)

: $3,495 (was $5,295) Sony 65-inch X90L Bravia XR Full Array LED 4K Google TV : $1,995 (was $2,795)

: $1,995 (was $2,795) TCL 98-inch C745 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV : $3,988 (was $5,888)

: $3,988 (was $5,888) Hisense 55-inch A7KAU 4K UHD LED Smart TV : $695 (was $795)

: $695 (was $795) LG 65-inch OLED EVO C3 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,888 (was $4,295)

You can also score up to 20 per cent off Blu-Ray players and recorders and snag a pretty good deal on a projector:

Samsung the Freestyle Projector : $995 (was $1,295)

: $995 (was $1,295) Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Projector : $1,495 (was $1,795)

: $1,495 (was $1,795) Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector: $2,995 (was $3,995)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sales on soundbars

Interested in hooking your new TV up with some great sound?

Sonos Arc Soundbar : $1,188 (was $1,449)

: $1,188 (was $1,449) Samsung Q Series Q930C 9.1.4 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer : $849 (was $1,599)

: $849 (was $1,599) LG SH7Q 800W 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer : $499 (was $799)

: $499 (was $799) Sony HTG700 3.1ch 400W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer: $519 (was $699)

Laptops

JB Hi-Fi is offering a minimum of 20 per cent off gaming laptops and Intel EVO laptops for Black Friday, along with some other pretty snazzy deals. Here are the standouts.

Asus ROG Strix G16 16-inch WQXGA 240Hz Gaming Laptop : $2,397 (was 3,399)

: $2,397 (was 3,399) Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch i7 512GB/16GB : $2,149 (was 2,949)

: $2,149 (was 2,949) Dell Gaming G15 15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz Gaming Laptop : $1,288 (was $1,699)

: $1,288 (was $1,699) Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 EVO 14-inch OLED Laptop : $1,448 (was $1,899)

: $1,448 (was $1,899) LG Gram 16-inch WQXGA Ultra-Lightweight Laptop: $2,309 (was $3,299)

Monitors

Asus TUF VG249Q3A 23.8-inch FHD 180Hz Gaming Monitor : $278 (was $429)

: $278 (was $429) Blaupunkt BP32GM240 32-inch FHD 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor : $297 (was $499)

: $297 (was $499) LG 34WP65C-B 34-inch 160Hz QHD Curved UltraWide Gaming Monitor : $466 (was $699)

: $466 (was $699) Samsung Odyssey G51C 32-inch QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $388 (was $599)

Modem-routers

Asus DSL AX82U AX5400 Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Modem Router : $333 (was $449)

: $333 (was $449) TP-Link Archer VR400 Wireless MU-MIMO VDSL/ADSL Modem Router: $125 (was $169)

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sales on phones

How about a new Android phone, too?

JB Hi-Fi is also offering up to 50 per cent off Cygnett wireless chargers.

Headphones/earbuds

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sales on smartwatches

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS : $349 (was $399)

: $349 (was $399) Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm : $296 (was $549)

: $296 (was $549) Garmin VivoActive 4S Smart Watch : $348 (was $599)

: $348 (was $599) Google Pixel Watch: $224 (was $449)

Smart home

Jackson Frameo Smart Photo Frame : $159 (was $199)

: $159 (was $199) Amazon Echo Pop Compact Smart Speaker : $29 (was $79)

: $29 (was $79) Sonos Move Portable Smart Speaker: $536 (was $699)

Gaming

Xbox Series X 1TB Console : $645 (was $799)

: $645 (was $799) ROG Ally Gaming Handheld : $1,099 (was $1,299)

: $1,099 (was $1,299) PlayStation 5 Console: $679 (was $749)

Elsewhere, JB Hi-Fi is offering up to 30 per cent off iPhone 15 cases, 30 per cent off HP and Dell mice and keyboards, and up to 30 per cent off security cameras and accessories.

