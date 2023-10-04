Made By Google: Everything Pixel Coming Our Way

Gooooood morning. While you were sleeping, Google held its annual Made By Google event, where it announced the latest range of Pixel devices.

While most of what we heard was leaked ahead of time, we still got a decent enough surprise.

Everything Google announced at Made By Google

Google Pixel 8

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia

Although it still looks very Pixelly, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have had a pretty dramatic redesign this year, with the waterfall edges swapped for a more rounded, straight edge and the camera system getting a sizable upgrade, too. The Pixel 8’s 50MP main camera boasts 21 per cent more light sensitivity than Pixel 7, and the ultrawide now packs autofocus. You’ll also get a tonne of video and photo editing features. The phone itself is smaller than its predecessor and it packs the Google Tensor G3 chip so you know it’ll be a powerhorse.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia

It wouldn’t be a Google Pixel event without the star and that’s the Pixel 8 Pro. Just like the Pixel 8, only better, the Pixel 8 Pro is another machine from the Search giant. In addition to everything the 8 has, the 8 Pro also has a thermometer – just point it at something and you can see how hot it is (up to 200-degrees C). It will ship with a fully upgraded pro-level triple rear camera system including a 5x telephoto lens and the high-resolution 6.7-inch Super Actua display is brighter than ever, adjusting intelligently between 1 and 120Hz for what Google reckons is “responsive performance and power efficiency”.

Google Pixel Watch 2

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia

The 2022 Pixel Watch was Google’s first smartwatch attempt, one that had been heavily anticipated since the company scooped up Fitbit back in 2019. The watch didn’t have the most favourable reception among the Google die-hards, however, and we couldn’t crown it as the best Android smartwatch either, considering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 outperformed it in every category. But Google has given it another go, this morning announcing the Pixel Watch 2. It’s got a little bit better battery life, the addition of three new sensors for stress management, sleep tracking, and more accurate health and fitness capabilities.

Google Pixel Buds

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia

While the Buds haven’t received an upgrade, they’ve received two new colour options to match the new colour options available with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets. But, coming later this month to all Google Pixel Buds is a software update with five new features including Clear Calling, which will block out other people’s background noise when you’re on a call, as well as Conversation Detection, which pauses your music and switches to transparency mode automatically when you start speaking.

Google Pixel Fold

Image: Google/Gizmodo Australia

It’s still not coming – sorry. We thought we were going to get an update from Google about Australian availability at the Pixel event, but alas….

There you have it, everything announced at Made By Google this morning.

