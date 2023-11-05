Here Are the Top AI Stories You Missed Last Week

If you’re behind on what’s happening with the robot uprising, have no fear. Here’s a quick look at some of the weirdest and wildest artificial intelligence news from the past week. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly AI write-up, which will go into more detail on this same topic.

Humane’s AI pin cometh

Photo: YouTube/TED

It’s small. It’s weird. It’s really expensive. Here’s the rundown on Humane’s new AI product (out next week!) that will supposedly change the world.

LinkedIn debuts AI bot to help you find a job after you lose your job to AI

Image: Worawee Meepian (Shutterstock)

Just as the headline says, LinkedIn has debuted a helpful little automated bot that will come in handy once other forms of automation inevitably lead to your boss inviting you in his office and telling to “take a seat.”

Judge to artists: totally cool for AI to rip you off

Photo: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

A group of artists recently sued AI companies for using their works in the training/development of their proprietary image generators. This week a judge dismissed the case, calling the legal argument “defective,” but the good news is that the artists will have a chance to amend their complaint and re-submit it.

Kamala Harris is our new AI czar

Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The White House unveiled some important new AI regulations this week. Kamala got to be front and center. Read Mack’s rundown on what happened.

Instagram may be creating a fake friend to complement your fake followers

Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV (Getty Images)

Instagram seems to be developing an AI-powered “friend” (aka, a software program lacking in sentience that may know a few human words and phrases) that it may try to force on users. Sad, right?

Microsoft’s Copilot is getting a broader launch

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Microsoft’s Copilot, basically an automated office assistant, got a global release this week. Here’s the details from Maxwell Zeff.