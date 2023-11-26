MORNING SPOILERS: Kelsey Grammer Wants His Beast to Return In More MCU Movies

Chris Nolan insists he’s not joining the Bond franchise. Tim Burton insists he wants no part in a Nightmare Before Christmas sequel. The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom discuss its new creatures. Plus, what’s coming on Shining Vale. To me, my Spoilers!

In conversation with The Wrap, Kelsey Grammer stated he “can say with a certain amount of confidence” his Beast will return in future MCU projects.

It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to. I’ve always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I’m delighted Beast is back and hope he’s back in a real way.

Please Don’t Feed the Children

Deadline reports Giancarlo Esposito has joined the cast of Please Don’t Feed the Children, the feature debut of Destry Allyn Spielberg in which “a group of orphans head south in search of a new life after a viral outbreak ravages the country’s adult population.” Details on his character are not available at this time.

Bond 26

Christopher Nolan denied rumors he’s in talks to direct the next James Bond movie during a recent interview with the Associated Press.

No. Sadly, no. No truth to those rumors, but very thrilled the [SAG-AFTRA] strike is over and that we can all go back to work.

A Nightmare Before Christmas 2

During a recent interview with Empire, Tim Burton stated he’s “done that shit” before and doesn’t want any part of sequel to A Nightmare Before Christmas.

To me, the movie is very important. I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s nice that people are maybe interested [in another one], but I’m not. I feel like that old guy who owns a little piece of property and won’t sell to the big power plant that wants to take my land. ‘Get off my land! You pesky little… You ain’t getting this property! I don’t care what you want to build on it. You come on my property… Where’s my shotgun?’

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and James Wan discuss the “monstrous creatures” on the “Lost Kingdom” in a new Aquaman featurette.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Exclusive Featurette – Finding the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Charlie Bone

Deadline also reports MGM has ordered a pilot for a series based on Jenny Nimmo’s Charlie Bone novels starring Joseph Fiennes, Carmen Ejogo, Emma Sidi, Orlando Norman, Beth Alsbury, Lewis Brophy, Giulia Be, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Fisayo Akinade and Cory McClane in the role of Charlie Bone. The pilot will follow Charlie Bone, “a kid who has always been labeled a ‘problem’. He’s been expelled from every school in London. But he can’t help it – his brain just doesn’t work like other people’s. He has been haunted by ‘The Noise’ ever since his dad mysteriously died. His last chance comes when he’s sent to Bloor’s Academy, a school for challenging teenagers. Here, the pioneering principal, Dr. Bloor (Fiennes), sees things differently – he is convinced that what others see as flaws are, in fact, undiagnosed gifts, a kind of superpower, even. Bone must negotiate friendships, crushes, hormones, family dramas and most perilously, a dangerous conspiracy at the heart of the establishment.”

Doctor Who

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “The Star Beast,” the first of three 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials.

The Doctor is caught in a fight to the death as a spaceship crash-lands in London. But as the battle wreaks havoc, destiny is converging on the Doctor’s old friend, Donna.

Relatedly, Donna’s first meeting with Beep the Meep goes poorly in a new clip.

Donna Meets the Meep! | PREVIEW | The Star Beast | Doctor Who

Lastly, Paul McGann narrates a Doctor Who 60th anniversary retrospective in a new featurette.

The Adventure of a Lifetime | Doctor Who Trailer

Quantum Leap

Ben leaps into the body of a CIA agent in Egypt in the synopsis for “Nomad,” the December 13 episode of Quantum Leap.

When Ben leaps as far as Egypt into an undercover CIA agent caught in a dangerous game of international espionage, he must move quickly to save a woman’s life.

SurrealEstate

The team in threatened by Un-Susan in the synopsis for “Letting Go,” the second season final of SurrealEstate.

Susan returns to the Roman Agency, but it quickly becomes clear it’s not the Susan they remember. With the entire team in danger, Luke must confront the force within Susan’s house.

Ted

Spoiler TV also has a synopses for “Just Say Yes,” the premiere episode of Seth McFarlane’s Ted series.

Ted’s attempt to get expelled from high school leads him to purchase drugs from an unlikely source.

Shining Vale

Finally, Pat rhapsodizes on her love of violence in a clip from “Covens,” tonight’s new episode of Shining Vale.

Shining Vale Season 2, Episode 7 Clip: “Baby Shower”

