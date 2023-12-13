MORNING SPOILERS: Barry Keoghan Teases His Future With The Batman

Kung Fu Panda expands its cast for its fourth movie. Terrifier 3 locks in a major return. Plus, another new look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Spoilers, away!

The Batman, Part II

In conversation with CTV’s Etalk (via Coming Soon), Barry Keoghan all but confirmed his take on the Joker will return for The Batman, Part II.

I can’t really say anything about that, my man. But um, you know, it would be exciting, wouldn’t it? To see the Joker come to life again? My smile says it all, you know what I mean.

Terrifier 3

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Lauren LaVera has officially singed on to return as Sienna in Terrifier 3.

Kung Fu Panda 4

A new TikTok shared by Jack Black reveals Viola Davis and Awkawfina have joined the cast of Kung Fu Panda 4. While details on Awkawfina’s character are currently under wraps, Davis is said to play a shape-shifting sorceress named Chameleon. [Coming Soon]

Saw XI

Coming Soon also reports screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger (Jigsaw, Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Saw X) will not return t0 write Saw XI for Lionsgate.

Argylle

A new Argylle poster from Rotten Tomatoes shows off the spy comedy’s all-star cast.

New poster for Matthew Vaughn's #Argylle – in theaters February 2.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

A new TV spot for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom promises “the most mind-blowing 3D experience since Avatar.”

Your tide is coming in and it's #InRealD3D. 🌊 #Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – Only in theaters December 22.

Tickets available now.



Tickets available now. https://t.co/OoorM2spJE pic.twitter.com/JlVpZjqrDl — RealD 3D (@RealD3D) December 11, 2023

Sunrise

A vampiric ex-cop returns to a small town in Ireland for revenge in the trailer for Sunrise, starring Guy Pearce, Alex Pettyfer, Olwen Fouéré, Kurt Yaeger, William Gao, Crystal Yu and Forrest Bothwell.

Blue Eye Samurai

Finally, Blue Eye Samurai will return for a second season at Netflix sometime next year.

