MORNING SPOILERS: Deadpool 3 Set Pictures Reveal the Return (and Death?) of Another X-Men Character

Chris Hemsworth teases his villainous turn in Furiosa. The Last of Us season 2 sets a date to begin production. Netflix reveals its next Gundam project. Plus, what’s coming on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more. To me, my spoilers!

Deadpool 3

New photos from the set of Deadpool 3 confirms the return—seeming demise — of Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth.

New set photos from ‘DEADPOOL 3’ show Wolverine & Deadpool’s fight with Sabretooth. pic.twitter.com/b32PR56HsM — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) December 3, 2023

Relatedly, a new report from insider @DanielRPK, suggests Ray Park will additionally return as Toad.

Toad is rumored to be making a return in ‘DEADPOOL 3’. (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/cbVpAPNPbM — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) October 10, 2023

Furiosa

Speaking at CCXP, Chris Hemsworth described his Furiosa character, Warlord Dementus, as “a complicated individual” possessing “a very manipulative charisma.”

He’s a complicated individual, the character I play. He’s a very violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the Wasteland, which is the world where the Mad Max saga takes place. He’s a product of his environment. There’s an intensity to him, there’s a brutality. He’s been birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed, and he’s learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him. It’s a very manipulative charisma. This is something we talked about a lot in this film. In order to have people follow this character, there needed to be something for them to latch onto. He has the answers as far as, ‘Here’s the reason for your problems, here’s the individual you need to blame, follow me and I will lead you onto higher ground.’ It was a lot of fun to play with, it’s something very different that I hadn’t experienced before.

#furiosa takes place 45 years after the collapse and here’s #chrishemsworth talking about his kill or be killed character. pic.twitter.com/4bZh2NdQO4 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) November 30, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Warner Bros. has also released four new images of Arthur, Black Manta and Orm in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

New looks at ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’. 🌊 Releasing in theaters on December 22. pic.twitter.com/JxK40wZcHx — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) December 3, 2023

The Thundermans Return

Meanwhile, a new trailer confirms The Thundermans will return for a new movie March 2024 on Nickelodeon.

The Thundermans Return – Official Teaser Trailer! | Nickelodeon

The Last of Us

During a recent panel hosted by Variety, The Last of Us executive producer Craig Mazin confirmed production on season two begins February 12, 2024.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Cate’s PTSD resurfaces in the synopsis for “The Way Out,” this week’s episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Cate’s painful memories of G-Day come flooding back as she treks through the ruins of San Francisco with Kentaro and May.

[Spoiler TV]

Krapopolis

Tyrannis “accidentally embroils” the city in “chaos” in the synopsis for “Tydra,” the eleventh episode of Krapopolis.

Tyrannis invites a suicidal Hydra to come live with him and his family; everyone grows to love her, but Tyrannis comes to regret his decision when she accidentally embroils Krapopolis in chaos.

[Spoiler TV]

For All Mankind

Spoiler TV also has a brief synopsis for “Goldilocks,” this week’s episode of For All Mankind.

A discovery sends teams across Earth and Mars scrambling for answers.

The Boys

Coming Soon has an ominous new image of Homelander from the upcoming fourth season of The Boys.

Photo: Amazon Prime

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Coming Soon also has a new poster for the long-awaited Percy Jackson series premiering this December 20 on Disney+.

Photo: Disney+

Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for its six-episode Mobile Suit Gundam story Requiem for Vengeance a Zeon-centric 3DCG miniseries focusing on the European front during the final months of the One Year War.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.