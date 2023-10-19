19 Winning Wildlife Photos Show Moments of Heartbreak, Wonder, and Extreme Survival

London’s Natural History Museum has revealed the winners of its annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, and this year’s collection is absolutely stupendous. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Chosen from nearly 50,000 entries (49,957 to be exact), these photos—capturing creatures from the bottom of the sea to the edge of a desert cliff—showcase the beauty, complexity, and tragedy of the natural world. They also showcase the harm our own species has done to Earth’s wild places, as well as the efforts to which wildlife goes to take advantage of human doings. Without further ado, check out the winning photos of 2023.

“Last Breath of Autumn”

Photo: Agorastos Papatsanis / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A parasol mushroom releasing spores from under its cap. This image won the Plants and Fungi category.

“Life On the Edge”

Photo: Amit Eshel / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

These Nubian ibex were seen fighting on the edge of a cliff in Israel’s Zin Desert. The fight ended without serious injury to either ibex. This image won the Animals in their Environment category.

“Whales Making Waves”

Photo: Bertie Gregory

Several orca rush a Weddell seal in this remarkable image taken from the air. The whales create a wave that washes the seal into the water, making a much more accessible meal for the orcas. This photo won the Behavior: Mammals category.

“Owls’ Road House”

Photo: Carmel Bechler / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award went to 17-year-old Carmel Bechler, who snapped this image of two barn owls in the window of an abandoned building. In the foreground, long-exposures of the roadside have created two light trails from passing cars.

“Out of the Blue”

Photo: Ekaterina Bee / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Two common bottlenose dolphins swim just under the surface of the waters of Skye, in Scotland. This image won the 11-14 Year Old category.

“The Tourism Bulldozer”

Photo: Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winner of the Photojournalism category was this shot of a destroyed region of rainforest. The trees have been cut down to make way for a new rail line that will connect tourist destinations across Mexico.

“Silence for the Snake Show”

Photo: Hadrien Lalagüe / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winner for the category of Behavior: Birds, this image shows five grey-winged trumpeters watching a boa constrictor slither by. The trumpeters occasionally eat small snakes; this 10-foot boa was probably too much to swallow.

“The Dead River”

Photo: Joan de la Malla / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The polluted Ciliwung river in Jakarta, Indonesia, takes center stage in this lofty view of the Indonesian capital. The image won the Wetlands – The Bigger Picture category.

“The Tadpole Banquet”

Photo: Juan Jesús Gonzalez Ahumada / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Tadpoles swarm a drowned sparrow fledgling in this arresting image from Málaga, Spain. Tadpoles are omnivorous, making this meal one for the ages.

“The Unprotected”

Photo: Karine Aigner / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winner of the Photojournalist Story Award was this shot of dead bobcats being weighed at the West Texas Big Bobcat Contest. The killer of the heaviest bobcat in 2022 took home $US35,530.

“Birds of the Midnight Sun”

Photo: Knut-Sverre Horn / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This shot of kittiwake adults and chicks in an abandoned factory shows the birds’ silhouettes through a window, the sun illuminating them from behind. The image won the Urban Wildlife category,

“The Ancient Mariner”

Photo: Laurent Ballesta / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year award went to marine biologist Laurent Ballesta, who scored a captivating shot of a tri-spine horseshoe crab and three gold trevallies. Taken on the seafloor off the Philippines’ Pangatalan Island, this shot shows how the horshoe crab just keeps chugging along, after more than 100 million years on Earth.

“Last Gasp”

Photo: Lennart Verheuvel / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Winner of the Oceans: The Bigger Picture category, this heart-wrenching photo shows a beached orca that was initially rescued but stranded itself on the beach in the Netherlands. Later study of the animal found it was malnourished and sick.

“Alpine Exposure”

Photo: Luca Melcarne / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

This ibex leads a hardy existence on the snowy, windy peaks of the French Alps. The image won the competition’s Rising Star Portfolio award.

“Hippo Nursery”

Photo: Mike Korostelev / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The winner of the Underwater category was this shot of a mother hippopotamus and two offspring at the bottom of a shallow lake in South Africa.

“The Art of Courtship”

Photo: Rachel Bigsby / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A pair of gannets share a moment against the romantic backdrop of guano-stained cliffs in Noss National Nature Reserve, Scotland.

“Lights Fantastic”

Photo: Sriram Murali / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

At first glance, it appears as if the forest in India’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve were strung up with countless LEDs. But no, this image—stitched from 50 19-second exposures—shows the flashes of many fireflies that zip through the canopy.

“The Wall of Wonder”

Photo: Vihaan Talya Vikas / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

At first, you might miss the ornamental tree trunk spider on the left side of this image. Situated to the side of a carving of the Hindu god Krishna, the spider seems to be floating off the wall—of course, it’s really hanging by a thread.

“Face of the Forest”

Photo: Vishnu Gopal / Wildlife Photographer of the Year

A lowland tapir appears out of the dark undergrowth of the Brazilian rainforest in this shot, taken in Tapiraí, São Paulo.