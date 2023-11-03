This Is What $770,000-Worth of Rolls-Royce EV Looks Like

Here at Gizmodo Australia, we love electric vehicles. We can’t afford any of them, save for maybe the BYD Dolphin or MG4 Excite 51, but that doesn’t ever stop us from fangirling out on some sexy electrification in the tax bracket we’ll never be in. Today, that sexy electrification comes from Rolls-Royce and its new Spectre.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Spectre is the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé. We wouldn’t dare argue with them.

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

The car is kicking off on a regional tour, all part of its launch and for Rolls-Royce to talk about its electric future. But media in Sydney got to take a look yesterday (and sit there in complete awe). Here are some more photos I took, before I get into the specs of this thing.

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia

The Rolls-Royce Spectre has 2 doors, 4 seats, but for the size of the thing, it was a little squishy in the back. The car is just shy of 5.5 metres long and 2 metres wide. It weighs 2890 kg.

Inside, there are two motors – Separately Excited Synchronous Motor (SSM) – with the front packing 190kW and the rear, 360kW. Power is 430kW (584 hp), torque 900Nm, and it’ll reach 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Range is 530km WLTP and charging 10-80 per cent via 195 kW (DC) max takes 34 minutes. Using 22kW AC, it will take 5 hours and 30 minutes to get to 100 per cent from flat.

The Midnight Sapphire colour is s t u n n i n g, but the white interior will cop a makeup stain within a matter of minutes.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre starts from $770,000 plus on road costs/stamp duty. But one can dream.

Image: Rolls-Royce

Image: Asha Barbaschow/Gizmodo Australia