Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Coming for the iPhone 15 Pro With Its Own Titanium Build

It’s nearing the end of the year, which means once holiday shopping and sales are over, we’ll be talking about the next generation of new smartphones. Samsung typically starts us off for the year with the Galaxy flagship lineup. And next year, it could be accompanied by new fancy jargon to compete with the iPhone 15 Pro. Get ready for titanium-reinforced Samsung smartphones.

According to The Elec, a Korean trade publication, there are rumblings in the manufacturing pipeline that a titanium chassis is next for the Galaxy S24 series. “The South Korean tech giant was at the late stages of securing the yield rate for the titanium frame cases,” said the report, suggesting it’s on the way for the next generation of devices.

It’s not the first time this rumor has made the rounds. Each time, it points to the Galaxy S24 Ultra as the one to do the honours. The Ultra is the equivalent of Apple’s iPhone Pro lineup, as it’s the best that Samsung offers its users for that generation. The Ultra would be the first to debut the titanium material at its $US1,200 starting price point. Once Samsung gives titanium a go, the rest of the industry will likely follow suit.

The iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max is the first smartphone to adopt the titanium build industry-wide. The Essential Phone, a pet project of the disgraced Android co-founder Andy Rubin, was technically the first to market with a titanium frame. But Apple has much more influence on the industry.

If your smartphone typically wears a case, you probably don’t care much about the titanium reinforcement. For those who prefer to go barefaced into the world, it’s sold as a promising value-add for the expensive phone model. Apple is especially honing in on marketing. You can’t drive downtown or watch TV without encountering advertising for the iPhone 15 Pro’s titanium build. However, the jury is still out on whether titanium makes for a more robust smartphone. There have been tests challenging Apple’s durability claims.

Rumors about the Galaxy S24 Ultra continue to percolate. There is already some insight into how the new camera sensors will perform and that they will debut Samsung’s new ISOCELL Zoom.