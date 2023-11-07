Sony Pulls Plug on X/Twitter Integration on PS4/PS5

Tweeting out your latest PlayStation platinum trophy on a PS5 is going to get a little tricky. PS4 and PS5 owners received a message Monday saying the integration of X, formerly known as Twitter, will be coming to an end next week, as first spotted by users on X.

“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” the message from Sony read. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so). “

PS5/PS4 will no longer have Twitter/X integration as of Nov 13th, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Rm0ENYgZmX — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 6, 2023

PlayStation console owners met the news with complete apathy as many didn’t even know this feature was still a thing, according to one thread on the PS5 subreddit.

When the PS4 was first revealed in 2013, Sony touted the inclusion of a Share button on the new DualShock 4 controller. This button would not only take a screenshot or short gameplay video but it could also be set up to tweet that pic or clip directly to Twitter. PlayStation owners also made use of the feature as an easy way to download a screenshot onto their phone or PC up until captures were added to the official PlayStation app last year.

Sony isn’t the first console manufacturer to remove Twitter integration. Microsoft removed the feature from the Xbox consoles and Game Bar on Windows back in April, but gamers could still upload their latest achievements to Twitter via the Xbox app. As always, Nintendo was the trendsetter as it removed Facebook and Twitter login options last year for the Switch.

It’s been just over a year since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, and it hasn’t gone well for him. The valuation for the platform has already dropped in half, but Musk still pats himself on the back for buying Twitter saying how he needed to stop the spread of the “woke mind virus” in a talk with Joe Rogan last week.