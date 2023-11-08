Studios Keep Actors’ Strike Going by Pushing a Truly Horrifying AI Deal

The AMPTP has doubled down on AI—a contentious issue within the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike—with its latest “final offer” for the actors’ union.

In the battle surrounding the use of AI, which even President Biden has now sided on, things are heating up as the AMPTP continues to try and secure performers’ likenesses in perpetuity. The Hollywood Reporter was told by multiple union sources that SAG-AFTRA would not accept the AI clause included in the offer: “The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is seeking to secure AI scans for Schedule F performers—guild members who earn more than the minimum for series regulars ($US32,000 per TV episode) and feature films ($US60,000). The companies’ suggested clause would require studios and streamers to pay to scan the likeness of Schedule F performers. SAG-AFTRA is seeking to attach a compensation for the re-use of AI scans as AMPTP member companies would also need to secure consent from the performer. The language currently in the AMPTP’s offer would see the studios and streamers secure the right to use scans of deceased performers without the consent of their estate or SAG-AFTRA.”

Basically, while actors are alive there’s some consent across the board, but that ends once they have died, allowing the studios complete ownership of their likeness—which is truly some ghoulish villainy right there.

“This is one of the biggest reasons SAG did not accept the ‘last, best and final’ offer from the AMPTP. We could not allow that language to stand,” a union source told THR. “This is massive. Every A-, B-, C-, D- and E-lister—all the higher-paid performers—who think this is a minimum wage strike, they must know they are in this fight. They have to realise that this is about protecting them. This is their strike now when they realize what’s on the line.”

As of Monday, SAG-AFTRA negotiators had responded to the AMPTP’s latest offer and sent the following message to the union:“Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly. There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold.”

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.