Blumhouse’s Killer Pool Movie Gets a Genuinely Terrifying New Trailer

The first trailer for the new James Wan/Blumhouse production, Night Swim, already creeped us out. Two teens playing Marco Polo in the dark and a demon joins in? Freaky. Now, the full trailer is here and it reveals that the teaser was just the tip of the iceberg. What hides beneath the surface is far, far more terrifying.

Written and directed by relative newcomer Bryce McGuire, Night Swim stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as parents who buy a new house with a pool. A pool they fix up with horrible, violent results. Check out the new trailer.

I knew this trailer was gonna work when it started with the most evil part of the entire pool: the skimmer. Anytime you put your hand in that thing, it feels like it’s going to get sucked up. From there though, the trailer goes places and shows things I totally wasn’t expecting. Wyatt Russell gets possessed? This is Kerry Condon’s movie? Those things are very intriguing!

Even if Night Swim only partially works in terms of being a scary, creepy horror film, it will be a nice way to kick off the new year. This past year surely proved, once again, the power of horror at the box office–and 2024 is suree to continue that trend.

Co-starring Amélie Hoeferle and Gavin Warren, Night Swim opens on January 5.

