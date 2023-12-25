Lego’s Latest Technic Set Will Let You Move Heaven and Earth

Lego’s Technic line of mechanical construction sets mostly sticks to vehicles—lots of cars, trucks, bikes, even the occasional plane. But while it has dipped into the world of science and space exploration before, its latest addition is one of its best ideas outside of its typical wheelhouse. Within the wheelhouse too, given the spinny nature of it all.

This week Lego lifted the lid on a bunch of sets due out next year—largely in January, but one being held for March of 2024 is the Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit. It is, pretty much, an orrery: a mechanism that lets you build a rotating replica of the Earth, moon, and sun and see how their orbits interact with each other as they move through space. And that’s a cool-as-hell idea for a Technic set!

There’s tons of little educational details in there, like printed rings to show the phases of the moon as it rotates around the Earth, or months so you can pinpoint the location of Earth’s orbit depending on the time of year. It’s neat to see Lego go on a bit of a space kick recently—not just in terms of its sci-fi offerings like Star Wars or what have you, or the classic Lego Space line, but more sets inspired by contemporary space exploration, whether in its City line or more general science sets. The Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit will set you back $99 when it releases next year, but is not quite up for preorder yet from Lego. Click through to see a few more pictures!

Lego Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit

Image: Lego

