Saltburn’s Emerald Fennell Dreams of Making an Erotic Jurassic Park

Where can the Jurassic Park franchise go after the disappointing Jurassic World Dominion? How about down an unexpectedly sexy path? If Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Saltburn, Promising Young Woman) has her druthers, that maybe could happen—if only in our collective imaginations.

In a new interview with Deadline, the writer-director and sometimes actor (she had a cameo as Midge, the hidden-from-history pregnant Barbie, in Barbie) said she feels “lucky” for her success so far, since she’s been able to bring so many of her “dream projects” into reality. “But my favourite film of all time is Jurassic Park, so I would love to get in on the dinosaurs,” she told the trade. Makes sense; we’ve seen a lot of directors segue from indie and art-house fame to big-budget blockbuster projects. However, her idea is definitely unexpected. “Well, first and foremost, it’s very erotic,” Fennell continued. “I think humans and dinosaurs have gotten to that stage in their time together where things are starting to get quite thrilling. So, there’s a marriage between a man and a velociraptor and it’s basically a domestic drama.”

Obviously there’s a significant bit of joking there, but you can detect a bit of earnestness too. Elsewhere in the interview, Fennell says the movie that always makes her cry is It’s a Wonderful Life, and that her dream role would be Ursula in The Little Mermaid—with a sort of Cruella twist. “It’s sad they’ve just done The Little Mermaid because Ursula the Sea Witch is my inspiration and my muse. I’ve always loved her. I’ve always felt she deserves her own prequel where she’s misunderstood. She’s just going to the clubs, in that iconic outfit, stuffing souls into little bottles and then harvesting them.”

