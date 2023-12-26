Where to Stream All the Golden Globe Nominees for Best Picture

The Golden Globe Awards will be handed out January 7 on CBS (the Oscars, meanwhile, aren’t until March 10), so if you’re taking advantage of holiday downtime to catch up on your awards-season viewing, here’s a handy guide to where you can stream the nominees. Not every title is available for home viewing, but most are available for digital rental or purchase, with a few already on subscription streaming services.

This year’s Golden Globes film categories are Drama, Comedy, Animation, non-English Language, and the new “Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement” section which is similar to the “Popular Film” category the Academy Awards toyed with adding a few years back.

Anatomy of a Fall

ANATOMY OF A FALL – Official Trailer

This French courtroom drama about a woman accused of murdering her husband, a nominee in both the Drama and Non-English Language categories, recently arrived on streaming; you can rent it for $US5.99 or buy it for $US14.99 on digital outlets including Prime Video.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon | Official Trailer 2 (2023 Movie)

Martin Scorsese’s true-crime epic about a murder spree targeting members of the oil-rich Osage Nation in the 1920s will eventually land on Apple TV+, but for now you must rent ($US19.99) or buy ($US24.99) the Best Drama nominee on platforms including Prime Video.

Maestro

Maestro | Official Trailer | Netflix

Director-star Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic, a Best Drama nominee, is now streaming on Netflix.

Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer | New Trailer

Christopher Nolan’s epic about atomic bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer is nominated in both the Drama and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement categories. It’s available for digital rental ($US5.99) or purchase ($US19.99) on platforms including Prime Video.

Past Lives

Past Lives | Official Trailer HD | A24

In this dual nominee (Drama and Non-English language), Greta Lee stars as a married New York City playwright who has a bittersweet reunion with her childhood sweetheart when he travels from South Korea to visit her. Rent ($US5.99) or buy ($US9.99) on platforms including Prime Video.

The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24

Another dual nominee (Drama and Non-English language), The Zone of Interest—Jonathan Glazer’s historical drama about Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss, who lived with his wife and children in a home adjacent to the concentration camp—is in theaters now. A date for its streaming debut has not yet been announced.

Air

AIR | Official Trailer

Ben Affleck directed and stars in this Best Comedy nominee that explores the intersection of sports and pop culture through the lens of Nike’s mega-successful Air Jordan sneakers. The all-star cast also includes Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis. You can stream it with a Prime Video subscription.

American Fiction

AMERICAN FICTION | Official Trailer

Comedy nominee American Fiction is not yet streaming, so you’ll have to go to the theater to see writer-director Cord Jefferson’s tale of an author (Jeffrey Wright) who writes a deliberately stereotypical novel that unexpectedly finds great acclaim.

Barbie

Barbie | Main Trailer

A nominee in the Comedy and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement categories, Barbie is also the highest-grossing movie of the year—so you’ve probably already seen it by now. If not, it’s waiting for you on Max.

The Holdovers

THE HOLDOVERS – Official Trailer [HD] – In Select Theaters October 27, Everywhere November 10

Alexander Payne’s bittersweet, 1970s-set tale of a curmudgeonly boarding-school teacher (Paul Giamatti) roped into supervising students spending Christmas break on campus streams exclusively on Peacock starting December 29. If you must watch it before then, it’s available for rental ($US19.99) or purchase ($US29.99) on platforms including Prime Video.

May December

May December | Official Trailer | Netflix

Natalie Portman stars as a famous actress shadowing the tabloid-famous woman (played by Julianne Moore) she plans to portray in her next project. This meta-story is inspired by Mary Kay Letourneau, the real-life teacher jailed for having sex with her seventh-grade student, whom she later married and had children with. Director Todd Haynes’ latest is up for Best Comedy and is streaming on Netflix.

Poor Things

POOR THINGS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

This Best Comedy contender hit theaters this month and is not yet streaming, so if you prefer a home viewing of Yorgos Lanthimos’ bawdy, Frankenstein-inspired story of a resurrected woman (Emma Stone) exploring the world around her, you’ll have to wait a bit.

The Boy and the Heron

THE BOY AND THE HERON | Official English Trailer

The latest from Studio Ghibli legend Hayao Miyazaki, a Best Animated Film nominee, was also released in theaters in December and is not yet streaming.

Elemental

Elemental | Official Trailer

Head to Disney+ to watch Pixar’s endearing romance set in a world where the elements are personified—and sometimes, water and fire can find surprising common ground.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE – Official Trailer #2 (HD)

A dual nominee in both the Animated and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement categories, this lively superhero sequel is streaming on Netflix—unless you have an ad-supported plan, in which case you’ll have to rent ($US5.99) or buy ($US7.99) it on digital platforms including Prime Video.

Suzume

Suzume | OFFICIAL TRAILER

You’ll need a Crunchyroll or Crunchyroll Prime Video channel subscription to watch this fanciful Japanese Best Animated Film nominee.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie | Official Trailer

Another dual nominee in the Animated and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement categories, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is on Netflix.

Wish

Wish | Official Trailer

The House of Mouse’s latest animated epic, which pays homage to the studio’s 100-year history in the fairy-tale biz, is not yet streaming, but look for it to arrive on Disney+ in the coming months.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Official Trailer

Disney+ is where you’ll find the final adventure for James Gunn’s heroic Guardians of the Galaxy, and also Gunn’s final directorial effort for Marvel now that he’s the big boss at DC. It’s nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category.

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård

Keanu Reeves’ latest turn as the badass assassin scored a Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nomination and is streaming on Starz as well as Starz-adjacent platforms, like the Starz Prime Video channel.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One | Official Trailer (2023 Movie) – Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another Cinematic and Box Office Achievement hopeful. See Tom Cruise’s latest array of death-defying stunts by renting ($US5.99) or purchasing ($US9.99) on platforms including Prime Video.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR Concert Film Official Trailer

Concert movie juggernaut Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour—nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement—has an extended streaming version that you can rent on Prime Video for the very Swift-appropriate price of $US19.89.

Fallen Leaves

Fallen Leaves (2023) | Trailer | Aki Kaurismäki Alma Pöysti | Jussi Vatanen

The latest from Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki (Le Havre), a non-English language nominee, is a love story set in Helsinki about a star-crossed couple who meet at a karaoke bar and then have trouble reconnecting. It’s in theaters now and is not yet streaming.

Io Capitano

Io Capitano – Official Trailer in HD

This non-English language nominee comes from Italian director Matteo Garrone (2019’s Pinocchio) and follows two men from Senegal as they travel to Europe. It hasn’t opened theatrically in the U.S. yet, but Variety reports it’ll arrive in “early 2024.” In other words, there’s no way to stream this one at the moment.

Society of the Snow



Society of the Snow | Official Trailer | Netflix

J.A. Bayona—who also made The Impossible, set in the aftermath of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami—returns to the true-life disaster genre with this tale of the Uruguayan rugby team made famous by a 1972 Andes plane crash (and previously dramatized in the 1993 film Alive). The non-English language nominee arrives on Netflix on January 4.