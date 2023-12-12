The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Barbie Scores Big In the 2024 Golden Globe Nominees

The 2024 Golden Globe nominees are here, and this year everybody is still living in a Barbie world. Pipping its biggest rival at the ceremony this year, Oppenheimer, to take most nominations, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling are the vanguard when it comes to all things genre.

Barbie secured nine nominations to Oppenheimer’s eight across the board at the 81st Golden Globes to become the most-represented project, with nods for Greta Gerwig in Best Director, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Best Actress in a Film (Musical or Comedy) and Best Supporting Actor in a Film respectively, among its biggest nods.

Other genre highlights in the film side of things include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things bringing in a respectable 7 nominees, and a stacked Best Animated category including the likes of The Boy and the Heron and Suzume alongside Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (although, frankly, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was robbed there). On the TV side of things genre fare only has one real big hitter in The Last of Us’ three nods for Best Television Series (Drama), as well as leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in their respective actor categories. Check out the full list of nominations below—the winners will be announced in just under a month on January 7.

Best Film (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Best Film (Musical or Comedy)

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
May December
The Holdovers
Poor Things

Best Female Actor in a Film (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Male Actor in a Film (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Female Actor in a Film (Musical or Comedy)

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Male Actor in a Film (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Film (Animated)

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros Movie
Wish

Best Film (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director (Film)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Screenplay (Film)

Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score (Film)

Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song (Film)

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me
Dance the Night, Barbie
I’m Just Ken, Barbie
Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Move
Road to Freedom, Rustin
What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros Movie

Best Television Series (Drama)

Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
1923
The Morning Show

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Film

Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones and the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo

Best Female Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma Stone, The Curse
Helen Mirren, 1923
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Male Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Brian Cox, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Dominic West, The Crown

Best Female Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Film

Ali Wong, Beef
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Male Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Film

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six
Steven Yeun, Beef
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Television Series

Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
J Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Where Was I
Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

