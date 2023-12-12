Barbie Scores Big In the 2024 Golden Globe Nominees

The 2024 Golden Globe nominees are here, and this year everybody is still living in a Barbie world. Pipping its biggest rival at the ceremony this year, Oppenheimer, to take most nominations, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling are the vanguard when it comes to all things genre.

Barbie secured nine nominations to Oppenheimer’s eight across the board at the 81st Golden Globes to become the most-represented project, with nods for Greta Gerwig in Best Director, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Best Actress in a Film (Musical or Comedy) and Best Supporting Actor in a Film respectively, among its biggest nods.

Other genre highlights in the film side of things include Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things bringing in a respectable 7 nominees, and a stacked Best Animated category including the likes of The Boy and the Heron and Suzume alongside Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (although, frankly, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was robbed there). On the TV side of things genre fare only has one real big hitter in The Last of Us’ three nods for Best Television Series (Drama), as well as leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in their respective actor categories. Check out the full list of nominations below—the winners will be announced in just under a month on January 7.

Best Film (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Film (Musical or Comedy)

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

May December

The Holdovers

Poor Things

Best Female Actor in a Film (Drama)

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Male Actor in a Film (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Female Actor in a Film (Musical or Comedy)

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Male Actor in a Film (Musical or Comedy)

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Film (Animated)

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Wish

Best Film (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director (Film)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Best Screenplay (Film)

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score (Film)

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song (Film)

Addicted to Romance, She Came to Me

Dance the Night, Barbie

I’m Just Ken, Barbie

Peaches, The Super Mario Bros Move

Road to Freedom, Rustin

What Was I Made For?, Barbie

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Best Television Series (Drama)

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

1923

The Morning Show

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Film

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones and the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Best Female Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma Stone, The Curse

Helen Mirren, 1923

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Male Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Female Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Film

Ali Wong, Beef

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Best Male Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Film

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six

Steven Yeun, Beef

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Television Series

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

J Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Best Supporting Male Actor in a Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Chris Rock, Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, I’m an Entertainer

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Where Was I

Amy Schumer, Emergency Contact

