Ryan Gosling Won’t Say Whether He’ll Sing Barbie’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars

The Oscars are quickly approaching and the anticipation to see if Ryan Gosling will perform “I’m Just Ken” from the Barbie movie continues to build. Recently Gosling politely declined an invite from Clive Davis to perform it at a Grammys gala, so the film’s music producer Mark Ronson tapped Lainey Wilson to sing the iconic number for the event instead. When it comes to the Academy Awards, however, the hopes are bigger since Gosling is nominated for his role as Ken and the music is also up for a golden statuette.

In an interview with Variety, the actor talked about the possibility of performing the song for a bigger audience on the Oscars stage. He’s no stranger to performing live—but he’s used to more intimate shows with his band Dead Man’s Bones, rather than anything resembling the Academy Awards telecast. “[My band shows were] always in churches and graveyards—not arenas,” he said. Regarding the Oscars, which would presumably involve a big production number, “I still have not been asked,” he said, and added, “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.”

Barbie producer and star Margot Robbie knows the demand is there. “Don’t worry,” she told the trade. “We’re poking Ryan whenever we can: ‘Do it. Come on. It’ll be fun.’’ Perhaps just playing coy or tiptoeing around the real plan for the song at the Oscars, Gosling pondered, “It can’t be pared down? OK. It’s anthemic. So we’ll need a budget.”

We’ll have to tune in to the Academy Awards on March 10 to find out if we’ll get an epic “I’m Just Ken” performance. Another song from Barbie, Billie Eilish’s Grammy-winning “What Was I Made For?”, is also among the nominees.

