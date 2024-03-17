MORNING SPOILERS: Charlie Cox Teases the Return of Karen and Foggy for Daredevil: Born Again

Christopher Robin learns a terrible truth in the latest clip from Blood and Honey 2. Nic Cage has been talking to Sony about their plans for a Spider-Man: Noir show. The X-Men team up in more footage from X-Men ‘97. Plus, a new look at the Suicide Squad anime. To me, my spoilers!

Ghoulies

According to AP News, Ghoulies director Luca Bercovici and producer Jefery Levy have reclaimed the domestic rights to the franchise and are now planning to “develop a new film trilogy for a new generation” with Theo LeMasters at the helm. The outlet additionally notes the team plan to “expand the Ghoulies universe beyond the silver screen with a book series that will plunge readers into the darkest depths of the Ghoulies universe.”

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!(via Comic Book), Michael Keaton revealed the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel discloses “a kind of backstory” for the title character he’s admittedly wary of.

The great thing about playing Beetlejuice is, that clichéd thing, you never make the statement, ‘Well, my character wouldn’t do that.’ He’d do anything, which was so tremendous to play. However, in the second one, which I’m telling you is so good, Tim lays this idea on me. Admittedly, I kind of went, ‘Oh, okay. I don’t know, good luck with that.’ So there is a kind of backstory, which is kind of a surprise for everyone.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Filming has officially wrapped on Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Off and RUNNING. #SonicMovie3

Only in theatres December 20, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BUIlurNIC0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 29, 2023

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2

Christopher Robin is warned Winnie the Pooh and company are secretly a band of undead, subterranean ghouls in a new clip from Blood & Honey 2.

WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2 / CLIP “Rise Up” starring Simon Callow and Scott Chambers WINNIE-THE-POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2 / CLIP “Rise Up” starring Simon Callow and Scott Chambers

Snowpiercer

TV Line reports the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer will now air on AMC sometime in “early 2025.”

Black Mirror

According to a press release, Netflix has officially renewed Black Mirror for a seventh season said to include sequel to season four’s popular episode “USS Callister.”

Spider-Man Noir

Nicolas Cage revealed to Collider he’s “been talking” to Marvel and Sony about starring in a potential Spider-Man Noir TV series.

I can say that we have been talking. It’s no secret that I love the character. I can combine my favorite golden age performances — i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart — with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee’s masterpiece. I see it as a kind of foray into a pop art mash up of, sort of, a [Jungian] Lichtenstein, mash up by way of Bogart and Cagney, but nothing’s definitive yet. It’s just conversation.

Daredevil: Born Again

During a recent panel at Washington D.C.’s AwesomeCon, Charlie Cox described Karen and Foggy as “the heartbeat” of Daredevil: Born Again.

Aw it’s so cool, man. So cool. Yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking when they weren’t around initially. When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, which you guys obviously probably read about and stuff, you know, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were.

Charlie Cox talks about Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson’s return for Daredevil born again



📸 Joelle Modderman pic.twitter.com/1uEwdsKxlp — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) March 13, 2024

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The official Star Wars Twitter page has released new character posters for the the final season of The Bad Batch.

Check out these new posters from the final season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch.



New episodes are now available on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/HzjzaW8XOS pic.twitter.com/Q3TlYONVEb — Star Wars (@starwars) March 13, 2024

Check out these new posters from the final season of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch.



New episodes are now available on @DisneyPlus. https://t.co/HzjzaW8XOS pic.twitter.com/IsszZdGsm6 — Star Wars (@starwars) March 13, 2024

American Horror Story: Delicate

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate premiering this April 3 on FX.

Photo: FX

The Suicide Squad Isekai

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark are sent on a mission to another dimension in the trailer for The Suicide Squad Isekai.

X-Men ‘97

Finally, the X-Men ‘97 team enjoy a roll call in the latest TV spot.

Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Team | Disney+ Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 | Team | Disney+

