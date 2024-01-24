MORNING SPOILERS: Daredevil: Born Again Could Bring Back Another Marvel Netflix Villain

Ian McShane discusses John Wick’s latest spinoff and its place in the timeline. X-Men ‘97 reveals its new and returning cast. La Brea sets the stage for the beginning of its end. Plus, another new look at Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender. To me, my spoilers!

Ballerina/John Wick 5

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Ian McShane revealed the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, is set between parts 3 and 4 so “you can still keep up the pretense that there might not be a John Wick 5.”

This one is set in between John Wick 3 and John Wick 4, because Keanu is in it, too. You didn’t want to set it after John Wick 4, because then you’d have social media saying, ‘Oh, so he’s still alive! What’s he going to do next time? Is there a John Wick 5?!’ This way, you can still keep up the pretense that there might not be a John Wick 5.

Terrifier 3

During a recent interview with MovieWeb, professional wrestler Chris Jericho confirmed he doesn’t “last very long” against Art the Clown in Terrifer 3.

I have seen the script. I have already kind of done the [prep and prosthetics], the filming that they do when they’re taking molds of your face and all this sort of thing. So, suffice to say I don’t have a good, well, I don’t last very long. But it’s gonna be great. If you love Terrifier 2, you’re gonna love Terrifier 3 because it’s even better, it ups the ante even more.

Daredevil: Born Again

According to Comic Book, Wilson Bethel will reprise his role as Benjamin “Bullseye” Poindexter in Daredevil: Born Again.

Coming Soon has the full roster of returning and recast voice actors in the upcoming continuation of the 90’s X-Men animated series.

Scott Summers/Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase, replacing the late Norm Spencer) Jean Grey (voiced by Jennifer Hale, replacing Catherine Disher) Anne-Marie Raven/Rogue (voiced by Lenore Zann) Henry McCoy/Beast (voiced by George Buza) Jubilation Lee/Jubilee (voiced by Holly Chau, replacing Alyson Court) Ororo Munroe/Storm (voiced by Alison Sealy-Smith) James “Logan” Howlett/Wolverine (voiced by Cathal J. Dodd) Remy LeBeau/Gambit (voiced by A.J. LoCascio, replacing Chris Potter) Roberto de Costa/Sunspot (voiced by Gui Agustini) Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto (voiced by Matthew Waterson, replacing David Hemblen) Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister (voiced by Christopher Britton)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Coming Soon also has a new poster for the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series premiering February 22 on Netflix.

Photo: Netflix

La Brea

A traitor reveals themselves in the synopsis for “The Road Home, Part 1″ — the first half of La Brea’s two-part series finale airing February 6.

A traitor turning on the survivors leads to a deadly confrontation as they’re shocked to learn where Eve has been taken.

[Spoiler TV]

Quantum Leap

Ben discovers a “cursed treasure” in 1953 Mexico in the synopsis for “The Family Treasure,” the tenth episode of Quantum Leap’s second season.

A cursed treasure hunt draws Ben to Mexico in 1953, putting him between two estranged siblings struggling with their late father’s legacy. As they navigate a series of lethal obstacles, Ben finds the real challenge lies in repairing this broken family’s bond.

[Spoiler TV]

Ninja Kamui

Finally, Adult Swim has released an English-dubbed trailer for its new series, Ninja Kamui, premiering February 11 at 12 a.m. EST.

Ninja Kamui | OFFICIAL TRAILER | Toonami

