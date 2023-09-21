MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From The Toxic Avenger, The Marvels, and More

Ballerina director Len Wiseman teases Ana de Armas’ turn in the John Wick spinoff. The cast and crew of Saw X talk about bringing back a horror legend. Netflix teams up with Takeshi Miike for a new Onimusha anime. Plus, what’s coming on the last episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!
Ballerina
During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Len Wiseman confirmed he’s finished editing the “director’s cut” of Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas.
We’re on a pause right now, but I’ve just finished the director’s cut. Had an amazing shoot. It’s a really fun movie.
Comparing Armas’s performance to her brief role in No Time to Die, Wiseman stated:
That’s exactly what we’re going to do. You like her for 15 minutes? Well, you’ll love her for two hours!
The Marvels
In light of reshoots and post-production costs, Forbes reports Disney ended up spending “more than” $US270 million to complete The Marvels.
The Toxic Avenger
Entertainment Weekly has new looks at Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Taylour Page and Jacob Tremblay in Macon Blair’s Toxic Avenger remake.
According to the article, Wood plays Fritz Garbinger, the unhinged brother of Kevin Bacon’s Lex Luthor-esque industrialist, Bob Garbinger. Together, they control “a gang of dangerous lunatics” known as Killer Nutz. Paige is said to play JJ Doherty, an investigate reporter “working to accumulate evidence against” the Garbinger’s corrupt company, while Tremblay plays Toxie’s socially anxious stepson, Wade.
Saw X
The cast and crew of Saw X discuss replicating the feel of an early 2000’s horror movie, Amanda’s return and “bringing humanity” to John Kramer in a new featurette.
Awareness
A black ops organization hunts a teenager with the ability to project illusions in the trailer for Awareness, premiering this October 11 on Amazon.
Bungo Stray Dogs
Having just completed its fifth and allegedly final season, the official Bungo Stray Dogs Twitter page announced the anime series is “not finished yet!”
Onimusha
Netflix has also released a trailer for its Onimusha anime premiering this November 2.
The Fall of the House of Usher
Roderick Usher forces his family to renew their NDA’s over dinner in a new clip from The Fall of the House of Usher.
Fear the Walking Dead
Lastly, Madison takes on Troy Otto’s personal army of zombies in a new trailer for the final few episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.
Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.