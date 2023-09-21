MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From The Toxic Avenger, The Marvels, and More

Ballerina director Len Wiseman teases Ana de Armas’ turn in the John Wick spinoff. The cast and crew of Saw X talk about bringing back a horror legend. Netflix teams up with Takeshi Miike for a new Onimusha anime. Plus, what’s coming on the last episodes of Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!

Ballerina

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Len Wiseman confirmed he’s finished editing the “director’s cut” of Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas.

We’re on a pause right now, but I’ve just finished the director’s cut. Had an amazing shoot. It’s a really fun movie.

Comparing Armas’s performance to her brief role in No Time to Die, Wiseman stated:

That’s exactly what we’re going to do. You like her for 15 minutes? Well, you’ll love her for two hours!

The Marvels

In light of reshoots and post-production costs, Forbes reports Disney ended up spending “more than” $US270 million to complete The Marvels.

The Toxic Avenger

Entertainment Weekly has new looks at Peter Dinklage, Elijah Wood, Kevin Bacon, Taylour Page and Jacob Tremblay in Macon Blair’s Toxic Avenger remake.

According to the article, Wood plays Fritz Garbinger, the unhinged brother of Kevin Bacon’s Lex Luthor-esque industrialist, Bob Garbinger. Together, they control “a gang of dangerous lunatics” known as Killer Nutz. Paige is said to play JJ Doherty, an investigate reporter “working to accumulate evidence against” the Garbinger’s corrupt company, while Tremblay plays Toxie’s socially anxious stepson, Wade.

Saw X

The cast and crew of Saw X discuss replicating the feel of an early 2000’s horror movie, Amanda’s return and “bringing humanity” to John Kramer in a new featurette.

Saw X Exclusive Featurette – Legacy (2023) Saw X Exclusive Featurette – Legacy (2023)

Awareness

A black ops organization hunts a teenager with the ability to project illusions in the trailer for Awareness, premiering this October 11 on Amazon.

Awareness – Official Trailer | Prime Video Awareness – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Bungo Stray Dogs

Having just completed its fifth and allegedly final season, the official Bungo Stray Dogs Twitter page announced the anime series is “not finished yet!”

Onimusha

Netflix has also released a trailer for its Onimusha anime premiering this November 2.

Get ready for samurai action with Miyamoto Musashi in #ONIMUSHA. Voiced by Akio Otsuka, and based on Capcom’s legendary “Onimusha”, the series premieres November 2, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TfhaNezunD — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) September 20, 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher

Roderick Usher forces his family to renew their NDA’s over dinner in a new clip from The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher | Exclusive Clip: Meet the Ushers | Netflix The Fall of the House of Usher | Exclusive Clip: Meet the Ushers | Netflix

Fear the Walking Dead

Lastly, Madison takes on Troy Otto’s personal army of zombies in a new trailer for the final few episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

A Fight Till The End | Fear The Walking Dead Final Season Trailer A Fight Till The End | Fear The Walking Dead Final Season Trailer

