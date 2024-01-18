Our Flag Means Death Might Still Set Sail

The news that Our Flag Means Death would not be returning for a third season was a devastating way to kick off the new year, and it galvanized the Max pirate series’ supercharged fanbase to launch a campaign to try and save the series. In a new interview, HBO and Max boss Casey Bloys said that while the show won’t continue at his network—it might, perhaps, find a new horizon elsewhere.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Bloys said, “Nobody likes to cancel a show. But the fact of the matter is the numbers weren’t there for a renewal.” (Dammit, people! Why didn’t you watch?). However, and here’s the glimmer of hope part: “But I will say, whenever we cancel a show, if a creator can set it up elsewhere, we support them. That is an option for Our Flag; it didn’t make sense for us but it might be for someone else. We let the producers know if they can find a home, we’ll be supportive of that.”

So far there’s been no response from Our Flag Means Death creator David Jenkins, who broke the news of the cancelation in an emotional Instagram post last week. He thanked the fans for their support, noting “the second season was made possible by the enthusiasm of one of the most likable fan communities in the history of this medium. Your voices made a difference, your art made a difference, your viewership made a difference in securing more Our Flag. Getting to share this show with you and watching you make it yours has been a dream come true.” He also praised Bloys and his other bosses at Max, saying “it brought them no joy to see this journey come to a premature end … they allowed us to make something authentically weird and heartfelt, cheering us on the entire way.”

You can stream seasons one and two of Our Flag Means Death on Max. Are you hoping for a third season—and if so, which streamer do you think might pick it up?