We’ll Be Waiting Awhile for That Jon Snow Game of Thrones Spin-Off

There’s a slight update on Snow, Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off that was being talked about at Max.

In a report from TVLine, HBO CEO and chairman Casey Bloys stated that the network only has one Westeros series in the works outside of House of the Dragon, the hit prequel that’s poised to return to Max next summer. “We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development. We greenlit Dunk and Egg in the spring,” Bloys said, referring to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a series based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas in his Game of Thrones universe.

He continued: “I wouldn’t say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything, but we are always working on different scripts and ideas.”

Previously Martin confirmed on his Not a Blog that Kit Harrington had been spearheading the development of the Snow series. “Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific,” he wrote, and added “Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

Back in May HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi talked about the writers strike impacting all shows in development; at the time, Snow was working toward getting shaped up and potentially greenlit. Orsi called it and the other spin-offs, “so nascent… until we realize them as real contenders for production greenlight. But at this point, no, no determination on whether it can go all the way.” Especially considering that the SAG-AFTRA actors strike is still ongoing.

So for now you get nothing, Jon Snow. Nothing.

