House of the Dragon Is Ready to Return Next Summer

Casey Bloys, who gets very upset when people don’t like his shows, announced that the second season of House of the Dragon—the prequel series to George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones—will premier in “early summer’ of 2024, according to Variety. This news comes by way of a press event, where apparently a trailer for the second season was screened, but the media “are not allowed to report details about the contents of the footage.”

House of the Dragon was one of the few shows that was able to continue filming during the dual strikes this summer, largely due to the fact that the actor’s contracts for this series are under the purview of Equity—the English actor’s guild.

The second season of House of the Dragon will see the return of actors like Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, and Steve Toussaint. Many other stars will also return, and new additions include Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower), and Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull).

Additionally, Bloys said that the second Game of Thrones spinoff series, titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, will likely begin shooting in spring of 2024, depending on when the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP resolve.

