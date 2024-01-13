Rick and Michonne Are Worlds Apart in First Full Trailer for Their Walking Dead Spinoff

We’ve already seen multiple teases of the highly anticipated, long-awaited Walking Dead spinoff featuring Rick and Michonne—but now, the full trailer is here. And it’s not what you’re expecting.

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira both reprise their star-making roles on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which premieres on AMC February 25. After each character left the main show, breadcrumbs to their whereabouts have been left over the years. This first trailer begins to pick those up and it reveals two separate paths, neither of which seems like it crosses with the other. At least at the start.

In addition to our first look at some of the show’s supporting characters (Lost’s Terry O’Quinn! Pollyanna McIntosh back as Jadis!) we see here what looks like two different shows. Michonne, seemingly on the hunt to find Rick, and Rick embedded with a powerful military force. Surely their paths will cross sooner than later though because, frankly, seeing them back together is what the fans want. However, this trailer raises the question of what specifically this show is about and how long it can go.

Are we looking at a full season of Rick and Michonne apart? Is the reunion mid-season? And what happens then? Do they continue to fight or is their reunion the happy ending the character have so desperately longed for?

So many questions, so few answers, but at least now this trailer begins to peel the curtain back. The trailer also raises some specific questions too, including: is that someone we know under the mask at the end? Plenty here for Walking Dead fans to dissect as this show gets closer and closer. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premieres on February 25.