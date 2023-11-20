MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, and More

Beetlejuice 2 has wrapped filming. Josh Heald is open to returning to the “Miyagi-verse” after Cobra Kai. Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne spinoff gets a premiere date. Plus, what’s next on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Spoilers, away!
Beetlejuice 2
According to a new reports from Boston CBS affiliate WBZ News, filming has officially wrapped on Beetlejuice 2.
The Life of Chuck
Mike Flanagan additionally revealed filming has wrapped on his film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck.
Cobra Kai
During a recent interview with Collider, Cobra Kai co-showrunner Josh Heald stated he plans to “never give actual closure when it comes to anything” related to the Miyagi-verse, “so there’s always potential to revisit that world.”
We will never give actual closure when it comes to anything. We love working in the Cobra Kai universe, so there’s always potential to revisit that world. We’re certainly thinking about other ideas within the Miyagi-verse, and it’s only a matter of time before we figure out exactly which direction we’re gonna head.
We’re really excited about Cobra Kai Season 6. We’re gonna go out with a bang, and it’s gonna be an amazing experience for fans of the franchise.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Shaw leads a mission to Alaska in the synopsis for “Secrets and Lies,” the third episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
Shaw leads the team on a dangerous mission to Alaska in search of Hiroshi. Keiko, Lee, and Billy present their findings to General Puckett.
For All Mankind
Elswere, Miles and Margo are pulled in different directions in the synopsis for “Bear Hug,” the third episode of For All Mankind’s fourth season.
Miles tries to make ends meet. Margo finds herself pulled into a dangerous situation.
SurrealEstate
Luke meets his estranged mother in the synopsis for “Let Sleeping Dogs Lie,” this week’s episode of SurrealEstate.
Luke reconnects with his estranged mother. Zooey investigates Susan’s disappearance. Lomax handles a real estate deal turned feral.
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
According to a new TV spot, the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series starring Rick and Michonne premieres February 25 on AMC and AMC+.
Doctor Who
The Fourteenth Doctor promises “nine million people are in mortal danger” in a new radio spot for “The Star Beast,” premiering this Saturday.
Rick and Morty
Finally, Summer customizes her stats in the trailer for “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer,” next week’s episode of Rick and Morty.
