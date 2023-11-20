MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, and More

Beetlejuice 2 has wrapped filming. Josh Heald is open to returning to the “Miyagi-verse” after Cobra Kai. Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne spinoff gets a premiere date. Plus, what’s next on Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Spoilers, away!

Beetlejuice 2

According to a new reports from Boston CBS affiliate WBZ News, filming has officially wrapped on Beetlejuice 2.

The Life of Chuck

Mike Flanagan additionally revealed filming has wrapped on his film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck.

That’s a wrap on THE LIFE OF CHUCK. This has been a tenacious little miracle of a movie from the start & I’m forever indebted to this wonderful cast and crew. This film is deeply special to me, and I’m elated that it’s going to exist in the world. pic.twitter.com/vnWnuMrOpC — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 17, 2023

Cobra Kai

During a recent interview with Collider, Cobra Kai co-showrunner Josh Heald stated he plans to “never give actual closure when it comes to anything” related to the Miyagi-verse, “so there’s always potential to revisit that world.”

We will never give actual closure when it comes to anything. We love working in the Cobra Kai universe, so there’s always potential to revisit that world. We’re certainly thinking about other ideas within the Miyagi-verse, and it’s only a matter of time before we figure out exactly which direction we’re gonna head. We’re really excited about Cobra Kai Season 6. We’re gonna go out with a bang, and it’s gonna be an amazing experience for fans of the franchise.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Shaw leads a mission to Alaska in the synopsis for “Secrets and Lies,” the third episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Shaw leads the team on a dangerous mission to Alaska in search of Hiroshi. Keiko, Lee, and Billy present their findings to General Puckett.

For All Mankind

Elswere, Miles and Margo are pulled in different directions in the synopsis for “Bear Hug,” the third episode of For All Mankind’s fourth season.

Miles tries to make ends meet. Margo finds herself pulled into a dangerous situation.

SurrealEstate

Luke meets his estranged mother in the synopsis for “Let Sleeping Dogs Lie,” this week’s episode of SurrealEstate.

Luke reconnects with his estranged mother. Zooey investigates Susan’s disappearance. Lomax handles a real estate deal turned feral.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

According to a new TV spot, the upcoming Walking Dead spinoff series starring Rick and Michonne premieres February 25 on AMC and AMC+.

The Ones Who Live Sneak Peek | Ft. Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira | The Walking Dead Universe The Ones Who Live Sneak Peek | Ft. Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira | The Walking Dead Universe

Doctor Who

The Fourteenth Doctor promises “nine million people are in mortal danger” in a new radio spot for “The Star Beast,” premiering this Saturday.

Doctor Who: RADIO TRAILER – The Star Beast – 19 November 2023 – BBC Radio 1 Doctor Who: RADIO TRAILER – The Star Beast – 19 November 2023 – BBC Radio 1

Rick and Morty

Finally, Summer customizes her stats in the trailer for “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer,” next week’s episode of Rick and Morty.

[adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 Promo [adult swim] – Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 7 Promo

