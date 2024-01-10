Samsung Is Making a Picture Frame That’s Also a Wireless Speaker

Among several cool releases, including a cute little robot and an 8K projector, Samsung also released a picture frame at CES 2024, which is actually a wireless speaker. I haven’t decided yet on whether this is impressive or unnecessary.

The Samsung Music Frame resembles an ordinary picture frame but hides six speakers behind the photo: two woofers, two tweeters, and two mid-drivers. It also supports Dolby Atmos for high-quality playback. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality, you can pair the Frame with your Samsung SmartThings gadgets or phone.

The Music Frame is 13 by 13 inches and features an eight-by-eight-inch panel for analog art. The art is easy to swap in and out, so you can quickly revamp the Frame whenever you like. Samsung says you will soon also be able to order customized art for the Frame. It hasn’t yet commented on the Music Frame’s pricing.

It looks like the Music Frame is an extension of one of Samsung’s older products, the Frame TV, which lets you snap a piece of art on the screen when it’s not in use, so you don’t have a big, black, obtrusive screen spoiling the vibe of your living room.

It also seems as if companies have lately been trying to offer speakers and TVs that don’t look like speakers and TVs. When did a big, blank screen become so unpleasant to look at? LG took the same approach with its transparent TV launched at CES this year and tried doing the same on its easel-looking Pose TV.