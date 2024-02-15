Did You Know That Almost 100 Species of Dragon Call Australia Home?

Did you know that Australia is home to almost 100 species of dragons? Not like Game of Thrones or Lord of The Rings dragons, mind you, but real-world dragons, which are what we refer to as the Agamidae family of lizards.

Brought to my attention by the CSIRO, Australia’s national science body, the Agamidae family is comprised of 400 species internationally. About a quarter of those live in Australia, and according to the CSIRO, include highlights such as the Superb Two-Line Dragon, the Dwarf-Bicycle Dragon, the Pebble Dragon, the Military Dragon, and the Chameleon Dragon.

As we head into the #YearOfTheDragon, we’ve rounded up five Australian lizards from the “dragon” family that sound like they’ve been made up by fantasy fiction writers: https://t.co/68WnDSmuf4



Unfortunately, these beautiful beasts are at risk of being lost. A mix of feral predators (such as foxes and cats), along with climate change causing an imbalance in their ecosystems, and habitat loss due to factors like overdevelopment, could make these animals mythic.

So we should be ensuring that we’re doing the best for them, and celebrating them for how awesome they are.

No, the Bicycle Dragon does not know how to ride a bike, its name derives from how it looks when it’s running away from predators; up on its back legs in a bicycle motion.

And no, the so-called Superb Two-Line Dragon is no better than a standard Plain-Backed Two-Line Dragon, save for its finer coat.

Looking at the Atlas of Living Australia, there are just so many species that I’ve never even heard of, such as the Lake Disappointment Dragon (it looks quite dashing, not a disappointment at all), the Long-Nosed Dragon (exceptionally handsome!), and of course how could we not mention the iconic Central Bearded Dragon.

If you’d like to explore Australia’s vast dragon species, you can do so on the Atlas of Living Australia; a biological database of our country’s flora and fauna.

Also, throwing the towel in to say that, CSIRO, I’m afraid I’ve lost faith in you as one of our nationalised organisations. The Leafy sea dragon, the last ‘dragon’ highlighted in the organisation’s blog post, is not a dragon. It’s a seahorse that merely pretends to be a dragon. For shame!

For real, though, love your work, CSIRO, and I love these funky little lizards. Happy Year of the Dragon.

Image: The Long-Nosed Dragon. Leaflet, Atlas of Living Australia