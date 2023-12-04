House of the Dragon Comes Flying Back with a Vengeance

Despite initial skepticism, House of the Dragon proved itself to be a solid return to the world of Westeros and a good show in its own right. The Game of Thrones prequel had its second season already locked in almost immediately after premiering, and after being technically allowed to film through the Hollywood strikes, we’ve got our first real look at what’s to come next.

The first season ended with Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) getting eaten by Vhagar and his mother Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) swearing revenge for her loss. Thus begins the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons, which will run throughout the second season as the Green and Black factions of the family go head to head against one another. As the trailer shows us, there shall indeed be dragons and their riders engaging in fiery, bloody warfare, along with the requisite scheming, sex, and glares. And at least one gruesome part of the books is confirmed to be showing up in the new season, so longtime fans have that to look forward to.

House of the Dragon Season 2 | Official Teaser | Max

Unlike its mothership series, House has a more concrete, four-season plan to work off of. The specifics of that plan aren’t quite as solid, but the show’s creatives know this can only only go on so long, which grants it a stronger momentum that original Game of Thrones couldn’t fully have. It also means that it has to make the most of the time it’s got, just on the off chance that HBO decides it won’t allow the series to hit its predetermined conclusion. But given the show’s popularity, it seems likely it’ll hit its finish line before The Winds of Winter ever sees the light of day.

Also starring Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Fabien Frankel, House of the Dragon’s second season premieres on HBO and Max summer 2024.

Tomorrow.

The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

