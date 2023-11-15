Dungeons & Dragons’ 24-Hour FAST Channel Is Here

The day has arrived to gather your party and venture forth to Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures, Hasbro’s free, 24-hour ad-supported channel celebrating the wildly popular tabletop roleplaying game. Launching today on Amazon Freevee and Plex (with more to come), the channel will debut three original series this week—and has shared a trio of new clips to entice curious fans.

First up, here’s a new look at Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!, which features a comedic, improvised, standalone adventure in each episode, and features celebrities from both the gaming and movie/TV worlds. You can catch two new episodes weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Encounter Party drops new episodes on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. It’s an actual play featuring seven actors improvising a serialized adventure over 22 total episodes, under the guidance of Dungeon Master and co-executive producer Brian David Judkins.

And finally, Heroes’ Feast—a cooking show hosted by “Chef Mike” Haracz and actor/filmmaker Sujata Day—shared this clip featuring a “beer margarita” cocktail how-to and goofy guest Matthew Lillard, who’s also on Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! Add this to your recipe book on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

