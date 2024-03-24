House of the Dragon Season 2’s New Trailers Bring Fire and Blood

At long last, Westeros is ready to tear itself apart in civil war (uhhh… again, although all this happened before the last time it did that for us). House of the Dragon is ready to return, and is preparing to bring one of the most infamously bloody conflicts in Game of Thrones history to life.

HBO has just dropped a pair of “dueling” trailers for House of the Dragon’s second season, which will see the rapidly fraying bonds between the two factions in the ruling House Targaryen—one led by Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) Targaryen, the other by Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her sons in the wake of the passing of King Viserys (Paddy Considine)—tear apart as the stage is set for the royal house to truly splinter into the Greens and Blacks, the sides that will fight in the devastating civil war known as the Dance of Dragons.

Here’s the intro, followed by the clips for both sides:

House of the Dragon | Official Dueling Trailers | Max House of the Dragon | Official Dueling Trailers | Max

House of the Dragon | Official Green Trailer | Max House of the Dragon | Official Green Trailer | Max

House of the Dragon | Official Black Trailer | Max House of the Dragon | Official Black Trailer | Max

We’ve already had plenty of hints in the long wait for season two—which ultimately ended up filming throughout last year’s SAG-AFTRA and WGAE strikes—that won’t actually fully delve into the Dance of Dragons, but will climax with a truly gruesome plot that fully sets the stage for the conflict, while examining the inevitable doom all these power players face as they prepare to rip each other into pieces. Suffice to say, and as per usual for the world of Westeros, we’re going to be in for some grim stuff this season.

House of the Dragon will return to HBO and Max June 16. Which side are you on?

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family and Rostered On. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.