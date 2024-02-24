Gareth Edwards Dropped Everything to Be Jurassic World’s Next Director

The news that Gareth Edwards was scooped up by Universal to direct the upcoming Jurassic World feature shook the internet just a few days ago. During a Q&A after a recent screening of The Creator hosted by Collider, the filmmaker dished a bit on his new gig in theJurassic franchise.

The announcement came so quickly, he said, he had to rush the spread the news among his own family. “I tried my damnedest to contact my mum and tell her before it got on the internet,” he told Collider, “and I did the same with my sister. I woke my sister up to tell her. I’ve left a message for my dad, but because of the time difference he’s asleep. So hopefully he won’t look on the internet when he wakes up.”

The swiftness of the news caught the entertainment world by surprise, but it makes sense as Edwards has proven he can step in to helm stories in major franchises with successes that include Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The decision to take over the film was an easy one for him. “I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in. I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece … so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who’s writing the script, I think they’re all legends. So I’m just very excited.”

Recently John Wick’s David Leitch dropped out of the project due to the tight turnaround for the film which would not allow much room to explore his own creative vision. Edwards being recruited appears to be the best bet coming off his recent blockbuster experience with The Creator. Not much is known about the upcoming Jurassic World film—will it be another sequel or perhaps even a Jurassic Park-era prequel, since Koepp is on board? Edwards handling a franchise retro film would make sense, since he handled Rogue One to such critical and fan acclaim.

The upcoming Jurassic World film is due out July 2, 2025.

