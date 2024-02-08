The New Jurassic World Movie Has a Director and Release Date

Director David Leitch (Deadpool 2) is the top contender to helm Universal Pictures and Amblin’s latest reboot of the Jurassic World series. A new report in Deadline says the director is circling the upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced project that has original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp attached to write.

Leitch’s action-packed resume, which includes John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbes & Shaw, and Bullet Train, hints at the desired tone for the upcoming Jurassic film. The report also detailed that the film is set for release on on July 2, 2025—meaning it’s full speed ahead on this feature, which is said not to follow Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic Worldcast nor the original trio from the Jurassic Park films. It will be interesting to see how it ties into the overall franchise and whether it will take into account the lore from the past films in any way.

Amblin Entertainment’s Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley will oversee and produce. Meanwhile David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will also produce through 87North. Leitch’s next film The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling is set to debut later this year.

Stay tuned for more Jurassic World franchise news here at io9.

