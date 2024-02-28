M. Night Shyamalan’s Daughter Has Directed a Creepy-Looking Movie

Apparently making super creepy mystery movies for major movie studios just runs in the Shyamalan family. M. Night Shyamalan, of course, is well-known for movies like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs. He’s been freaking us out and making us guess for decades. But now, his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan is getting in on the family tradition with a summer release from Warner Bros. called The Watchers.

Produced by M. Night Shyamalan, but written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan, The Watchers is based on the 2021 novel by A.M. Shine. It’s about a group of people who are trapped in a forest only to find out they’re being observed by… something. And, from the looks and sounds of the trailer, that something isn’t human. Check it out.

This is an interesting one because usually, Shyamalan movies are original ideas. So even if you were curious about the beach that turns people old or the return of Mr. Glass, you couldn’t just look up the plot. That’s not the case with The Watchers. Right now, we could head over to Google to find out what exactly is watching these people and why.

On the other hand, M. Night’s last movie, Knock at the Cabin, was based on a book but he changed its story considerably. Will Ishana do the same? Will that even matter, since the trailer rightfully doesn’t let audiences in on the fact it’s based on a book?

Whatever the case, there’s little doubt that you watch that trailer and want to know more about it. And with horror films generally doing so well at the box office, we have a feeling The Watchers will quickly establish that there are two box office beasts in the Shyamalan family.

Co-starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere, the film is out June 7.

