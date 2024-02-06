McDonald’s Encourages Kids to Drive Dangerous Old Cars Without Airbags or Abs

From Grimace to Cosmc to the Hamburglar, McDonald’s has really been embracing its old McDonaldland characters lately. Its latest marketing stunt uses the latter, claiming that after the fast-food restaurant updated its burgers last year, they’re so delicious that the Hamburglar is planning “the ultimate burger-stealing heist.” And to pull it off, he’s driving a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda known as the Burgercuda.

Considering McDonald’s liberal use of yellow and red, we have to say, we’re surprised the Burgercuda looks as good as it does. Even the McDonald’s badge on the front grille is tastefully integrated, which is a welcomed surprise, as is the Burgercuda badge behind the front wheel. Dare we even say the Burgercuda looks good?

Inside, the Burgercuda gets some yellow accents on the seats, but it’s still a much more restrained affair than we would have expected from McDonald’s. Then again, it’s not like the Hamburglar is the most colourful character in the McDonaldland universe, and the interior generally reflects what he wears.

As far as the promotion itself goes, McDonald’s says it’s giving away free burgers to anyone who catches the Hamburglar driving around their city. There will be a code that you can scan to receive your prize, and somehow that will help McDonald’s stop his ultimate burger heist. You know, a pretty standard marketing stunt.

