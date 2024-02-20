The News Of Tomorrow, Today

20 Nostalgic Collectibles From the Golden Age of Fast-Food Movie Tie-Ins

Remember fast-food kids meals with specially marketed pop culture toys? They just don’t make ‘em like they used to. In the 1990s, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and Burger King often chose chaos with their tie-ins, like the Batman Forever glass mugs or the Hercules plates. Heck, even when big event films like the Star Wars prequels came out, fast food mascots like the Taco Bell chihuahua and KFC’s Colonel would get their own in-universe sagas.

Gizmodo looks back on some of the most impressive and random toys, cups, and other movie tie-ins that were born out of sheer ingenuity to entice kids and their parents to chow down. Anyone else getting flashbacks of being at those combination KFC-Taco Bell-Pizza Huts? Those were the crossovers to beat in the ‘90s.

Batman Forever – McDonald’s

 

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut

 

Commercial for Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut in-universe Star Wars heroes

 

Pokémon toys – Burger King

 

Pokémon gold-plated trading cards – Burger King

 

The Rugrats Movie watches – Burger King

 

Disney movie mini-clamshell VHS toys – McDonald’s

 

Hercules plates – McDonald’s

 

Walt Disney Animation cups – McDonald’s

 

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie – McDonald’s

 

Back to the Future – McDonald’s

 

Universal Pictures and Amblin films – McDonald’s

 

The Addams Family VHS – McDonald’s

 

Stan Lee and Backstreet Boys unreleased comic – Burger King

 

The Simpsons spooky collection – Burger King commercial

 

The Universal Monsters – Burger King

 

Small Soldiers – Burger King

 

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – Burger King

 

Beetlejuice – Burger King

 

Looney Tunes DC mashups – McDonald’s

 

Space Jam – McDonald’s

 

Space Jam plushes – McDonald’s

 

Wild Wild West – Burger King

 

Spider-Man 3 – Burger King

 

