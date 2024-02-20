20 Nostalgic Collectibles From the Golden Age of Fast-Food Movie Tie-Ins

Remember fast-food kids meals with specially marketed pop culture toys? They just don’t make ‘em like they used to. In the 1990s, Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, and Burger King often chose chaos with their tie-ins, like the Batman Forever glass mugs or the Hercules plates. Heck, even when big event films like the Star Wars prequels came out, fast food mascots like the Taco Bell chihuahua and KFC’s Colonel would get their own in-universe sagas.
Gizmodo looks back on some of the most impressive and random toys, cups, and other movie tie-ins that were born out of sheer ingenuity to entice kids and their parents to chow down. Anyone else getting flashbacks of being at those combination KFC-Taco Bell-Pizza Huts? Those were the crossovers to beat in the ‘90s.
Batman Forever – McDonald’s
Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut
Commercial for Taco Bell, KFC, and Pizza Hut in-universe Star Wars heroes
Pokémon toys – Burger King
Pokémon gold-plated trading cards – Burger King
The Rugrats Movie watches – Burger King
Disney movie mini-clamshell VHS toys – McDonald’s
Hercules plates – McDonald’s
Walt Disney Animation cups – McDonald’s
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie – McDonald’s
Back to the Future – McDonald’s
Universal Pictures and Amblin films – McDonald’s
The Addams Family VHS – McDonald’s
Stan Lee and Backstreet Boys unreleased comic – Burger King
The Simpsons spooky collection – Burger King commercial
The Universal Monsters – Burger King
Small Soldiers – Burger King
Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith – Burger King
Beetlejuice – Burger King
Looney Tunes DC mashups – McDonald’s
Space Jam – McDonald’s
Space Jam plushes – McDonald’s
Wild Wild West – Burger King
Spider-Man 3 – Burger King
