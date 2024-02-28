MORNING SPOILERS: Updates From The Mandalorian & Grogu, and More

Ebon Moss-Bachrach discusses how he’ll become The Thing for Fantastic Four. Doug Bradley wants one last outing as Pinhead. Get a look at Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes. Rachel Brosnahan teases David Corenswet’s Superman suit in Legacy, plus, Kung Fu Panda 4 riffs on Dune. Spoilers, away!

The Mandalorian & Grogu

Deadline reports The Mandalorian & Grogu will film entirely in California after receiving an unprecedented $US21,755,000 in conditional tax credits from the state.

Fantastic Four

During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!(via Coming Soon), Ebon Moss-Bachrach confirmed the MCU’s Thing will use motion capture technology instead of a suit.

In the past, I think they’ve done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit that apparently was really uncomfortable, and it’s kind of…we’re past that, I think. It’s a little kind of cosplay, a little amateur, that stuff now, with the technology we have. So yeah, I think it’s mostly performance capture. Motion capture, performance capture.

Superman: Legacy

Inversely, Rachel Brosnahan told Deadline she was “blown away,” by David Corenswet’s new suit for Superman: Legacy.

I’m talking to some journalists, I’m reading a lot of comics — so many I hadn’t read before. It’s been really fun to dig into this universe … I got to see the suit — and I was blown away!

The Scarlet Gospels

In conversation with Bloody-Disgusting, Doug Bradley revealed he’d like to play Pinhead one last time in a film adaptation of Clive Barker’s 2015 novel, The Scarlet Gospels.

An older, darker Pinhead would intrigue me, one not so much in love with the flippant one-liners and the witty comebacks and so forth.

Trap

Speaking with Indiewire, Josh Hartnett described M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious new film Trap as “very bizarre, very dark and wild.”

Working with M. Night was one of the best experiences of my career. I think he’s a true artist in the capital-A sense of the word. And I think people are gonna be really surprised and excited about the movie we make. It’s very bizarre, very dark, and it’s wild.

MaXXXine, Part 2

Elsewhere, Ti West revealed he has a “weird idea” for a fourth film in the X trilogy during his recent appearance on the What’s Under the Bed Youtube series.

There is this one weird idea that I have that is kind of… if I explained it, it would make sense. But we’ll see what happens. Let’s get this movie done first, see if people like it. Then we’ll go from there.

Wonka, Part II

By the same token, Paul King told /Film he’s considering a Wonka sequel set in Loompaland.

Dahl wrote loads of stories about Willy Wonka, many of which are in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and many of which aren’t. He was a character he kept returning to. So there’s definitely room for more Willy Wonka stories. We know he’s traveled the world, we know he’s been back to Loompaland and met Oompa Loompas, so there’s plenty of meat on the bone to explore. I think now that the film has done well, especially, you sort of go, ‘I’m sure there will be an appetite to see if we can find a story worth telling.’ So for sure, it’s something we’re thinking about.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda parodies Dune in a new TV spot for part 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4 | Sand & Spice Trailer Kung Fu Panda 4 | Sand & Spice Trailer

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

TV Line reports Rory Alexander (Pistol) has been cast as “a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser” in the upcoming Outlander prequel series, while Sam Retford (Coronation Street) is set to play the “headstrong” Dougal MacKenzie. Séamus McLean Ross joins as “Dougal’s shrewd older brother,” Colum, while Conor MacNeill (Industry) rounds out the cast as a young Ned Gowan.

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has a brief synopsis for “141 Seconds” — this week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Harry tags along on Ben, Kate and Max’s family trip, hoping the mayor will lead him to answers.

Orphan Black: Echoes

Comic Book has a new poster of Krysten Ritter in Orphan Black: Echoes, premiering this June on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America.

Photo: AMC

Interview with the Vampire

Finally, AMC has released a new TV spot for the second season of Interview with the Vampire premiering this May 12.

Start the Tape | Interview with the Vampire Season 2 | Premieres May 12 | AMC+ Start the Tape | Interview with the Vampire Season 2 | Premieres May 12 | AMC+

