Baby Yoda Comes to Life in Exclusive Clip From The Mandalorian’s Home Release

Cast your memory back to season one of The Mandalorian, to the first moment you glimpsed Baby Yoda—even before Star Wars marketing nudged fans into calling the character “the Child,” and before we learned his name was “Grogu.” This clip from Disney Home Entertainment’s The Mandalorian Season 1 and Season 2, out today, recaptures some of that magic.

The Mandalorian | Season 1 Now on 4K UHD & Blu-ray The Mandalorian | Season 1 Now on 4K UHD & Blu-ray

“A character that was cute, but not really cute,” you say? That definitely sums up our mischievous, ever-hungry, Force-wielding little buddy, though the real Jedi mind trick of The Mandalorian might be the seamless way the show’s creators brought Grogu to life using a puppet enhanced sparingly with CG—making him feel like a living, breathing creature in the process.

Both seasons one and two of The Mandalorian are out today in 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook; all releases come with two discs, so you know what that means: bonus features! Here’s what’s included:

The Mandalorian’s third season streamed earlier this year on Disney+, so look for that home release coming eventually to add to your collection.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.