MORNING SPOILERS: Deadpool & Wolverine’s Big X-Men Villain May Finally Have Been Confirmed

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s new pictures tease familiar ghouls. David Dastmalchian is joining Apple’s Murderbot Diaries adaptation. Plus, get a look at Netflix’s latest wild Korean series, Chicken Nugget. Spoilers now!

Deadpool & Wolverine

According to a new listing from a filing to the U.S. Copyright Office (via Comic Book), Emma Corrin is playing Cassandra Nova, the evil twin sister of Charles Xavier, in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Yeti

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures and Picturestart have won an auction for Yeti, a spec script from Peter Gaffney following “a father and his daughter” who must “battle to survive a merciless predator who blends in with the snow” when “an avalanche unleashes something primeval from the glacial ice.”

The Mandalorian & Grogu/Rey Skywalker

Comic Book reports The Mandalorian & Grogu plans to film under the working title “Thunder Alley,” while Disney is referring to the Rey Skywalker movie as “New Jedi Order” during the development stage.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Total Film has a new image of Noa (Owen Teague) in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨

Here’s your new look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, taken from the latest issue of Total Film magazine, which is out on Friday.

Pre-order here >> https://t.co/BFCin64cgt pic.twitter.com/wQJbWVJzq7 — Total Film (@totalfilm) February 28, 2024

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Meanwhile, Bloody-Disgusting has two new character posters of Slimer and the Mimi Pufts as they appear in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Photo: Sony

Photo: Sony

Kung Fu Panda 4

Po battles his reptilian doppelgänger in a new TV spot for Kung Fu Panda 4.

KUNG FU PANDA 4 – New TV Spot “The Chameleon Po” | 2024 | Universal Pictures KUNG FU PANDA 4 – New TV Spot “The Chameleon Po” | 2024 | Universal Pictures

Things Will Be Different

A pair of siblings (Adam David Thompson and Riley Dandy) discover the farmhouse they’re staying in is secretly a time machine in a clip from Things Will Be Different, set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this March 11.

Things Will Be Different – Teaser Clip Things Will Be Different – Teaser Clip

Teacup

Deadline reports Yvonne Strahovski will star as Maggie Chenoweth in Peacock’s upcoming horror-thriller series, Teacup. Based on Robert McCammon’s novel, Stinger, the series follows “a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat” — namely, an alien bounty hunter in pursuit of a downed spacecraft — “in order to survive.”

Murderbot

Deadline also reports David Dastmalchian and Alexander Skarsgård will star in Murderbot, the 10-episode adaptation of Martha Wells’ The Murderbot Diaries at Apple TV+.

Hysteria!

Deadline additionally reports Garret Dillahunt, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliottiand Jessica Treska have joined the cast of Peacock’s coming-of-age Satanic Panic thriller series, Hysteria!

Resident Alien

Harry falls for a Blue Avian played by Edi Patterson in the trailer for next week’s episode of Resident Alien.

Resident Alien 3×04 Promo “Avian Flu” (HD) Alan Tudyk series Resident Alien 3×04 Promo “Avian Flu” (HD) Alan Tudyk series

Chicken Nugget

Finally, Netflix has released a full trailer for Chicken Nugget, its new Korean series about a woman transformed into a chicken nugget.

Chicken Nugget | Official Trailer | Netflix Chicken Nugget | Official Trailer | Netflix

