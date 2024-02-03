Nintendo, Monsters of the Dark Universe, and More Collide at Universal’s Epic Theme Park

The highly anticipated Epic Universe at the Universal Studios Orlando Resort has officially announced its franchise worlds. Universal’s fourth theme park will feature portals to a new Super Nintendo World, the Universal Monsters’ Dark Universe (it lives!), the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Ministry of Magic, and the island of Berk from Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon.

The new immersive destination will feature these familiar worlds for fans to explore, but will also introduce a cosmic concept that’s out of this world with Celestial Park, which will serve as a pre-game theme park experience centralized at Epic Universe before you venture off to its other realms.

Universal Creative has aimed for the stars in creating a new destination it hopes will inspire week-long vacations between Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure. “Epic Universe is built on an amazing concept: the idea that you can go into a world through some kind of a portal and come out in a world you never could dream of—you can experience it,” Steven Spielberg, who serves as a creative consultant for Universal Destinations and Experiences, shared in the park’s video introduction. “I think that it’s just going to feed the imagination of so many people of all ages.” The new park will transport guests to new expansive worlds beyond just a themed ride; you’ll be in the universe of each story in over 50 attractions, entertainment, dining, and shopping experiences.

Take a look below for a preview and more info on each portal!

Super Nintendo World

Image: Universal Destinations and Experiences

We’re excited for this one because in Orlando there’s lots of room to play. Pretty much a given are the attractions from the Super Mario Bros. games; what is standing out, however, is the mention of Donkey Kong—because as we know, Universal Japan’s Super Nintendo World has the Mine Cart ride that jumps rails, and seems very likely Epic Universe will too.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Image: Universal Destinations and Experiences



Inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures’ flop Fantastic Beasts films and that era’s Ministry of Magic.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Image: Universal Destinations and Experiences

It’s taken way too long to get a dragon world from the beloved Dreamworks franchise. Here guests will be able to soar with dragons on their own Viking adventures, just like Hiccup and Toothless.

Dark Universe

Image: Universal Destinations and Experiences

I don’t care it’s named similarly to the defunct Universal Pictures attempt at a Universal Monsters cinematic universe. My monster-loving heart is just getting the takeaway that the Universal Monsters are finally getting their theme park due. They built the studio so it’s only right to see the characters get their own realm here. And the concept is killer: guests will “encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery.” Count me all the way in!

Image: Universal Destinations and Experiences

Celestial Park

Image: Universal Destinations and Experiences

An interstellar adventure awaits with Celestial Park, featuring architecture inspired by myths and astronomy. Guests can ride a shooting comet, take a spin on an astrological carousel, dine on delectable otherworldly cuisine, and even stay in the middle of it all at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel—with immersive celestial views and its own dedicated entrance into the theme park.

