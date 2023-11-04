How to Train Your Dragon Remake Turns Tail, Retreats Deeper Into 2025

Dreamworks’ How to Train Your Dragon movies were well-liked hidden gems during the 2010s, and it seemed inevitable that the series would eventually return in some form. (In film, at least, because the series has been chugging along with various TV spinoffs.) Earlier this year, we learned that would be the case courtesy of a live-action remake of the first movie.

That film was already a ways off, and it’s now been hit with a slight delay: instead of landing on March 14, 2025, the Dragon remake is now coming on June 13 that year. (That same date is also currently home to an unannounced Pixar film.) It’s a small delay in the grand scheme of things, but important if only because it underlines how hard the still ongoing actors strike is hitting productions with dates that far out. This movie was originally set to begin production this past August in Belfast, but those plans were clearly scuttled because of the strikes. At present, only two cast members have been announced for the film: Mason Thames (The Black Phone) will play Hiccup, a young Viking struggling to be a dragon slayer like the other warriors in his village Berk; and Nico Parker (The Last of Us) will portray fellow slayer/eventual love interest Astrid.

Dragon’s delay is a small one in the grand scheme of things, but important if only because it underlines how hard the still ongoing actors strike is hitting productions with dates that far out. Last night, studios presented an offer to SAG-AFTRA that’s being looked over at time of writing, and negotiations are expected to continue through the weekend. If it goes through, then the strike ends, and if it doesn’t, more movies may end up getting pushed back. Several films meant for this year have already been kicked to 2024—see (or not) Dune: Part 2, which was meant to come out this weekend, and also two weeks ago—and the movies that were already originally set for 2024 could get knocked to later that year or 2025, depending on how things go.

[via Deadline]

