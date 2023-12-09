Universal Studios’ Mario Land Is Getting a Bananas Donkey Kong Expansion

Universal Studios Resorts has unveiled its first look at its new Donkey Kong County area at the theme park in Osaka, Japan.

Inspired by Nintendo’s Donkey Kong franchise, the highlight of the new area is a coaster themed to the games complete with a mine cart ride vehicle. The area is just a warp pipe away from the Super Mario Bros. section of Super Nintendo World and transports you to the jungles where Kong is King. Take a look at the rendering, which shows DK and Diddy Kong riding the mine cart through the land.

Tokyo-based theme park reporter Chris Nilghe (@TDRExplorer) got an early look at the merchandise for the Donkey Kong Country expansion, which includes coin-shaped tins and barrels! Here’s his Instagram post showcasing the goods. It’s all so cute and I particularly have my eyes on the DK sippy cup and the headband with characters affixed on top.

The exact date for the Super Nintendo World expansion has not been announced but is expected in spring 2024 at Universal Studios Japan. Universal Studios fans can build on their travel plans with the opening of Epic Universe in Orlando, which is on track to have a larger-scale Super Nintendo World than Universal Studios Hollywood. We’re willing to bet this coaster might make it to the Florida theme park when it opens in 2025. For now, you’ll be able to visit it in Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan.

