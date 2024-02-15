Samsung Is Rolling Out a Fix for the Galaxy S24’s Display Issues

Samsung has announced that it’s rolling out an update to its S24 phones this month, targeting display and camera issues users have had with the new range of flagship devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is, in our opinion, a brilliant phone and a worthwhile contender if you’re shopping around for the ‘best’ Android phone. However, since its launch last month, users widely reported issues with how washed-out colours appeared on the devices. In early February, Samsung acknowledged these issues and said it’s not actually a problem that’s how it’s supposed to look.

Now, it turns out the way it’s supposed to look has changed.

In a blog post, Samsung announced changes to the ‘vivid’ display option in the settings. Previously, users have had access to RGB white balance properties, but now, Samsung is adding a ‘Vividness’ slider, so the user can now “enjoy a more vibrant display,” as per Samsung’s blog post.

The displays on the Galaxy S24 range of phones are some of the best you can get in the Android market, but obviously, a lot of what we see comes down to software, and the changes Samsung has applied behind the scenes. We didn’t have any issues with how the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra looked in our review, although I have been using it with the ‘natural’ mode, instead of the ‘vivid’ mode.

On top of changes to the Galaxy S24’s display, Samsung says it has upgraded device zoom, portrait mode, lithography, and rear camera video shooting capability, but detail hasn’t been provided on what these fixes will be. The company claims that fixes are based on feedback.

In our review, we didn’t encounter any issues when taking photos with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, although we were critical that photos appeared slightly more light-injected than those from the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung said in the blog post that the update will begin rolling out later in February, though CNET reports that it will begin to ship on February 22.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

While you’re here, why not check out our daily tech deals, our guide to the best value for money NBN plans, and info on the latest phones from Apple, Google, and Samsung. Head to our dedicated Mobile tab for more.