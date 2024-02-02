Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Table of contents
- Save up to 50% off select Ecovacs robovacs
- Save up to $1,600 on LG, Samsung and Sony TVs
- Get up to 50% off Yamaha home theatre packages, subwoofer speakers, earbuds and more
- Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film
- Save on Heymix chargers, cables, power banks and more
- Get up to 38% off Sennheiser headphones, earbuds and soundbars
- Save on TP-Link smart home devices
- Save on a range of De’Longhi kitchen appliances and fans
- Get up to 62% off JBL speakers, earbuds and headphones
- Get up to $800 off Dreame robot vacuums and mops
Save up to 50% off select Ecovacs robovacs
If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a robot vacuum, this sale might be the push you need. You can save up to 50 per cent off a range of Ecovacs robovacs, ranging from more affordable options to heavy-duty cleaners. We’ve covered a few of Ecovacs’ robovacs in the past, and we’ve been pretty impressed with how they work. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Ecovacs Deebot N10 here, along with our comparison of the Deebot N8 and Deebot X1 Omni.
- ECOVACS Deebot N8 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $399 (down from $599)
- ECOVACS Deebot N10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop – now $499 (down from $789.90)
- ECOVACS Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899 (down from $1,799)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 Turbo Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $899 (down from $1,498)
- ECOVACS Deebot X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $1,497 (down from $2,499)
Save up to $1,600 on LG, Samsung and Sony TVs
Is your current TV starting to show its age? Then you’ll want to check out the sale Bing Lee is currently running across a range of high-end LG, Samsung and Sony TVs.
- LG 42″ OLED Evo C3 4K UHD Smart TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,595)
- LG 65″ OLED Evo G3 4K UHD Smart TV – now $3,695 (down from $5,295)
- Samsung 65″ S90C OLED 4K Smart TV – now $2,995 (down from $4,275)
- Samsung 77″ S90C OLED 4K Smart TV – now $4,995 (down from $6,785)
- Samsung 55″ Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV – now $1,295 (down from $1,795)
- Samsung 85″ Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV– now $2,995 (down from $4,495)
- Sony 55″ X90L BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV – now $1,899 (down from $2,295)
- Sony 85″ X90L BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV – now $3,995 (down from $4,995)
Get up to 50% off Yamaha home theatre packages, subwoofer speakers, earbuds and more
Full home theatre sound systems are essential for an at-home cinema experience, but they are expensive. If you’re looking for a great speaker package for cheap, Amazon Australia is currently running some fantastic discounts on Yamaha’s range of speakers, including subwoofers and home theatre bundles. The sale also includes headphones and earbuds.
Here’s what you can get:
- Yamaha NS-SW050 Subwoofer Speaker – now $349 (down from $499)
- Yamaha NS-SW300 Subwoofer Speaker – now $699 (down from $999)
- Yamaha NS555 Series 5.1 Channel Speaker Bundle – now $3,033 (down from $4,326)
- Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones – now $149 (down from $299)
- YAMAHA YH-L700A Headphones – now $349 (down from $599)
- Yamaha YHT-6A 7.2ch Home Theatre Package – now $4,238 (down from $6,274)
Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film
In a world of digital media, being able to get physical copies of the photos you take is more valuable than ever. While products like Fujifilm’s Instax cameras make it possible to print photos as soon as you take them, both the cameras and film can be expensive. Luckily for any budding photographers out there, there’s currently a sale on Instax cameras, printers and film.
Here are our picks from the sale:
- Instax Fujifilm Mini12 Instant Camera – now $98 (down from $119)
- Instax Fujifilm mini 40 Instant Camera – now $152.15 (down from $179)
- Instax Fujifilm Mini 90 Instant Camera – now $197.50 (down from $219)
- Instax Fujifilm 300 Wide Digital Camera – now $155 (down from $179)
- Instax Fujifilm Mini Film – now $58.41 (down from $69.95)
- Instax FujiFilm Mini Link 2 Instant Printer – now $152.10 (down from $179)
- Instax Fujifilm Mini LiPlay Hybrid Instant Camera and Printer – now $197.10 (down from $239)
- Instax Square Link Smartphone Printer – now $186.96 (down from $219.95)
Shop everything Instax Fujifilm here.
Save on Heymix chargers, cables, power banks and more
If, like most people, you never really think about how your device charges, it can be a big shock when your charging cable stops working. You might also be looking to jettison cables for wireless options. Power banks, wireless charging pads and fast chargers are a great alternative if you don’t want to hang around waiting for you phone to start up again or you want to avoid being limited by a cable.
If you are looking for a new charger, Heymix makes a variety of accessories for the devices you use every day. Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on Heymix power accessories, so if you’re looking for a new wall charger or power bank, here’s what you can buy.
- Heymix 100W Power Bank – now $59.49 (down from $99.99)
- Heymix 120W USB C Charger – now $89.99 (down from $129.99)
- Heymix 20000mAh Power Bank – now $32.19 (down from $45.99)
- Heymix 3-in-1 Magsafe Wireless Charging Dock – now $37.99 (down from $52.99)
- Heymix 5m, 6 Outlet Power Strip – now $28.89 (down from $36.99)
- Heymix Dual USB Wall Charger – now $12.74 (down from $19.99)
- Heymix Heavy Duty Monitor Arm – now $76.99 (down from $109.99)
- Heymix Universal Travel Adapter – now $19.99 (down from $26.99)
- Heymix USB C to HDMI Cable – now $15.39 (down from $26.99)
Check out more Heymix products here.
Get up to 38% off Sennheiser headphones, earbuds and soundbars
Gizmodo Australia writers have reviewed a few of Sennheiser’s headphones and earbuds, and were impressed by the sound quality and comfort, but it comes at a cost.
So if you’ve been wanting to nab a pair of Sennheiser headphones for cheap, you’re in luck. Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on some of the best Sennheiser products, including headphones, earbuds and a soundbar.
Here are our top picks from the sale:
- Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar – now $2,985 (down from $3,999.95)
- Sennheiser HD 569 Headphones – now $194.40 (down from $299.95)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Headphones – now $244.57 (down from $320)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones – now $395 (down from $424.61)
- Sennheiser Over Ear Headphones HD 400S – now $129 (down from $149)
- Sennheiser TV Listening Wireless Headphones RS 175 – now $335.12 (down from $499)
Shop the Sennheiser sale here.
Save on TP-Link smart home devices
TP-Link is known for its Wi-Fi routers, network access points, and range extenders, but it also makes smart home devices. It has a range of robot vacuums, smart home cameras, smart lighting, hubs and plugs, so you can integrate the electronics in your home to your network.
Not only that, but these TP-Link devices are also currently on sale, so you can upgrade your home for cheap. The sale includes 20 per cent off Wi-Fi lighting strips, 32 per cent off the TP-Link Tapo robot vacuum and mop, and more.
Here are our picks of the best sale items:
- TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Strip – now $103 (down from $129)
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Solar Panel – now $54 (down from $69)
- TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Wi-Fi Socket – now $19 (down from $25)
- TP-Link Tapo Robot Vacuum & Mop – now $409 (down from $599)
- TP-Link USB 3.0 4-Port Portable Hub – now $17.50 (down from $27)
Check out the TP-Link store here.
Save on a range of De’Longhi kitchen appliances and fans
Even after the holiday sales, De’Longhi is still running discounts across its range of kitchen appliances. You can save on a variety of coffee machines, deep fryers and slow cookers, as well as toasters and kettles.
Here are our picks from the De’Longhi sale:
- De’Longhi 360° Pedestal Cooling Fan – now $162.13 (down from $209)
- De’Longhi Dinamica – now $999 (down from $1,699)
- De’Longhi Distinta Moments Toaster – now $194 (down from $229)
- De’Longhi Dual Oscillating Tower Fan – now $203.49 (down from $249)
- De’Longhi Magnifica Evo – now $735 (down from $1,299)
- De’Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next – now $258 (down from $389)
- De’Longhi Rotofry Deep Fryer – now $159 (down from $188)
Shop all the De’Longhi deals here.
Get up to 62% off JBL speakers, earbuds and headphones
JBL is running a sale on Amazon Australia so you can save on a range of smart speakers, headphones and earbuds. These deals are perfect for making sure you have a waterproof speaker to have around the pool this summer.
- JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Speaker – now $69 (down from $90)
- JBL FLIP 6 Waterproof Speaker – now $128 (down from $169.95)
- JBL Tour One M2 Over-Ear Headphones – now $303 (down from $349.95)
- JBL Xtreme 3 Waterproof Speaker – now $325 (down from $399)
Get up to $800 off Dreame robot vacuums and mops
Gift yourself a robot vacuum for the new year and you’ll spend more time focusing on you and less time cleaning. Dreame robot vacuums come with a mopping function and extra large dustbins so you won’t need to worry about emptying it after every clean.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- D9 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $499 (down from $699)
- D10 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $699 (down from $999)
- D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $799 (down from $1,299)
- L10 Prime Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,199 (down from $1,899)
- L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,599 (down from $2,599)
Shop Dreame’s full range of robot vacuums here.
Lead image credit: Samsung
The Cheapest NBN 50 Plans
It’s the most popular NBN speed in Australia for a reason. Here are the cheapest plans available.