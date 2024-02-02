Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Save up to 50% off select Ecovacs robovacs

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a robot vacuum, this sale might be the push you need. You can save up to 50 per cent off a range of Ecovacs robovacs, ranging from more affordable options to heavy-duty cleaners. We’ve covered a few of Ecovacs’ robovacs in the past, and we’ve been pretty impressed with how they work. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Ecovacs Deebot N10 here, along with our comparison of the Deebot N8 and Deebot X1 Omni.

Save up to $1,600 on LG, Samsung and Sony TVs

Is your current TV starting to show its age? Then you’ll want to check out the sale Bing Lee is currently running across a range of high-end LG, Samsung and Sony TVs.

Get up to 50% off Yamaha home theatre packages, subwoofer speakers, earbuds and more

Full home theatre sound systems are essential for an at-home cinema experience, but they are expensive. If you’re looking for a great speaker package for cheap, Amazon Australia is currently running some fantastic discounts on Yamaha’s range of speakers, including subwoofers and home theatre bundles. The sale also includes headphones and earbuds.

Here’s what you can get:

Save on Fujifilm Instax cameras, printers and film

In a world of digital media, being able to get physical copies of the photos you take is more valuable than ever. While products like Fujifilm’s Instax cameras make it possible to print photos as soon as you take them, both the cameras and film can be expensive. Luckily for any budding photographers out there, there’s currently a sale on Instax cameras, printers and film.

Here are our picks from the sale:

Save on Heymix chargers, cables, power banks and more

If, like most people, you never really think about how your device charges, it can be a big shock when your charging cable stops working. You might also be looking to jettison cables for wireless options. Power banks, wireless charging pads and fast chargers are a great alternative if you don’t want to hang around waiting for you phone to start up again or you want to avoid being limited by a cable.

If you are looking for a new charger, Heymix makes a variety of accessories for the devices you use every day. Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on Heymix power accessories, so if you’re looking for a new wall charger or power bank, here’s what you can buy.

Get up to 38% off Sennheiser headphones, earbuds and soundbars

Gizmodo Australia writers have reviewed a few of Sennheiser’s headphones and earbuds, and were impressed by the sound quality and comfort, but it comes at a cost.

So if you’ve been wanting to nab a pair of Sennheiser headphones for cheap, you’re in luck. Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on some of the best Sennheiser products, including headphones, earbuds and a soundbar.

Here are our top picks from the sale:

Save on TP-Link smart home devices

TP-Link is known for its Wi-Fi routers, network access points, and range extenders, but it also makes smart home devices. It has a range of robot vacuums, smart home cameras, smart lighting, hubs and plugs, so you can integrate the electronics in your home to your network.

Not only that, but these TP-Link devices are also currently on sale, so you can upgrade your home for cheap. The sale includes 20 per cent off Wi-Fi lighting strips, 32 per cent off the TP-Link Tapo robot vacuum and mop, and more.

Here are our picks of the best sale items:

Save on a range of De’Longhi kitchen appliances and fans

Even after the holiday sales, De’Longhi is still running discounts across its range of kitchen appliances. You can save on a variety of coffee machines, deep fryers and slow cookers, as well as toasters and kettles.

Here are our picks from the De’Longhi sale:

Get up to 62% off JBL speakers, earbuds and headphones

JBL is running a sale on Amazon Australia so you can save on a range of smart speakers, headphones and earbuds. These deals are perfect for making sure you have a waterproof speaker to have around the pool this summer.

Get up to $800 off Dreame robot vacuums and mops

Gift yourself a robot vacuum for the new year and you’ll spend more time focusing on you and less time cleaning. Dreame robot vacuums come with a mopping function and extra large dustbins so you won’t need to worry about emptying it after every clean.

Here’s what’s on sale:

