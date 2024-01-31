Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Leak: Is That a Smartwatch?

A recent leak on the Samsung UAE website revealed quite a lot of information on the company’s upcoming fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3. The info that was apparently accidentally posted by Samsung is still up on the site in the form of a web cache. Samsung Community and Gadgets & Wearables quickly spotted the leak and highlighted some important details about the Fitbit competitor so far.

In its next fitness band, the company is switching from a polycarbonate main body to an aluminium one, which sports a water resistance rating of IP68+5ATM. It’s likely going to weigh around 21.39 grams and will be available in three colourways: grey, silver, and pink gold.

The display is getting a size upgrade, too, from a previously 1.1-inch screen to now a 1.61-inch giving it more of a smartwatch look than a fitness tracker. The battery will last for around 13 days on a single charge.

Another feature that’s coming on a Samsung fitness band for the first time is a blood oxygen level or SpO2 sensor, which is a feature that Apple is still sorting out with its watches. There’s also a new tracker that apparently helps the band’s Camera Controller or Camera Remote app take better pictures and fall detection features.

A new feature has also been added, taking inspiration from the Galaxy Watch series. This Sleep Coach & Snore Detection feature can be used from the Samsung Health app. According to the company’s promises, it considerably improves your sleep.

The fitness tracker will be available in dark green and orange, and users will be able to change their bands with just the push of the Quick Release button. We still don’t know about the Galaxy Fit 3’s pricing and availability, though I doubt that will be too long.

