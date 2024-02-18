Star Trek: Discovery’s Final Season Finally Has a Release Date

Just shy of two years to the day we learned that it was over, we will finally see Star Trek: Discovery begin its final mission. After years and years of clips, trailers, and teases, Paramount has officially confirmed just when season five will begin streaming.

Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth and final season will launch on Paramount+ April 4 with a two episode premiere before releasing the remaining eight episodes of the season weekly on Thursdays. Check out a new poster of Captain Burnham’s crew below.

Image: Paramount

Although we at least recently learned that the series would return some time in April 2024 with yet another clip, the news brings to an end two years of actually seeing bits of Discovery’s last hurrah in bits and starts, from set tours to actual full on trailers and clips. It’s been a long road, getting from there to here, as another Star Trek show might have said, but at least now we finally know when to expect it.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.