Star Trek: Discovery’s Final Season Goes Monster Hunting For a Premiere Date

It feels like we’ve been hearing about Star Trek: Discovery’s fifth season—even before we knew it would be its final—for a very long time at this point. But at long last, with the arrival of yet another new clip, we now know when Michael Burnham and her friends will begin their last tour of active duty.

Well, for the most part. Announced at CCXP this weekend, Paramount has confirmed that Discovery’s fifth and final season will begin some time in April 2024. What, you thought the franchise that brought you near-instant localized personal beaming could settle down on pinpointing a specific date after a year of teasing?

At least we get to see some of that swanky beaming action in the latest clip from the series, released alongside the release window news—starring Sonequa Martin-Green’s Captain Burnham and her partner Book (David Ajala) as they tussle with some large, invisible creatures.

Star Trek: Discovery | Final Season Exclusive Clip (CCXP 2023) | Paramount+

Season 5 of Discovery will see the ship on the hunt for “an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries,” in the far-flung 31st century the show has been hanging out in since the climax of season 2. As the Federation tussles with rival forces, including dangerous ones, to stake its own claim on it, Burnham and her crew will race across the galaxy… and hopefully make it through their last adventure together in mostly one piece.

