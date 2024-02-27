Star Trek: Discovery’s Crew Preps for Their Last Dance in New Season 5 Trailer

As the countdown to Star Trek: Discovery’s final season continues—the season five premiere is April 4 on Paramount+—we have our latest peek at how the story will wrap up. From the looks of it, and perhaps unsurprisingly, “farewells” will be among the themes foregrounded in the story.

“It has been a hell of a journey, but everything ends someday,” Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) says as the trailer begins, seemingly addressing not just whoever in Discovery’s cast that’s sharing the scene with her… but the fans too. “Last dance,” she later says wistfully to Commander Saru (Doug Jones), who replies he’s ready to follow her lead.

Prepare to join Captain Michael Burnham and crew as they embark on their final adventure.



Watch the #IGNFanFest trailer for Star Trek Discovery here: pic.twitter.com/FsyBqQOXGn — IGN (@IGN) February 23, 2024

We knew that season five would see Discovery’s crew seeking “an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries,” and now we have a bigger idea of what that will involve: “the greatest treasure in the galaxy,” a whole lot of danger, and a mystery quest involving clandestine clues, plentiful space battles, and strange new planets. We’ll be sorry to see this chapter of Starfleet history close, but we’re absolutely looking forward to the ride.

Along with Martin-Green and Jones, Star Trek: Discovery stars Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, and Callum Keith Rennie. The final season arrives April 4 on Paramount+.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.