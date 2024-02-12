MORNING SPOILERS: Sonequa Martin-Green Teases a Big Twist in Star Trek: Discovery’s Final Season

Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are reuniting for a new gothic horror. The minions generate A.I. art in a new look at Despicable Me 4. Plus, what’s to come on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. Spoilers, away!

The Dreadful

Deadline reports Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Kit Harrington will reunite for The Dreadful, a “gothic horror movie” from director Natasha Kermani (Imitation Girl) set during the War of the Roses. The ambiguous plot is said to follow Anne (Turner) “and her mother-in-law Morwen, who live a solitary, harsh life on the outskirts of society” when “a man (Harington) from their past returns” setting off “a sequence of events that become a turning point for Anne.”

The Swallow

Deadline also reports Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things) is attached to star in The Swallow, a new horror film from Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer (Starry Eyes, Pet Semetary) that sounds like Tremors in the woods. The story is said to follow Ziggy (Van Dien) “who, along with her four friends, journey out on a camping trip to a picturesque remote forest. But trespassing into an off-limits area, they awaken an uncanny terror in the woods…and a ravenous hunger from within the Earth. Soon, the ground itself is trying to swallow anything and anyone it comes into contact with and Ziggy and her friends have nowhere to run as every trembling step they take could be their last.”

Zombies 4

According to TV Line, Disney has greenlit a fourth Zombies movie reuniting series’ stars Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney and Kylee Russell. The new film will additionally introduce Freya Skye (Final Fantasy XVI) and Malachi Barton (Under Wraps) as Nova and Victor, “mysterious supernatural strangers whom Zed and Addison encounter during their summer travels.”

Moana/Moana 2

Deadline also suggests the live-action Moana remake will be delayed in light of the recent announcement of Moana 2, as Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho have entered talks to actually reprise their roles as Maui and Moana in Moana 2.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The cast of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire discuss brand-new ghosts Garaka, Pukey, the Sewer Dragon and the Possessor in the latest featurette.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Scary Ghosts Vignette – Only In Cinemas March 22 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire – Scary Ghosts Vignette – Only In Cinemas March 22

Inside Out 2

Playing hockey invokes feelings of fear, disgust and anxiety in a new TV spot for Inside Out 2.

Inside Out 2 | Team Inside Out 2 | Team

Despicable Me 4

Elsewhere, the Minions are responsible for A.I. art in the Super Bowl spot for Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 – Minion Intelligence (Big Game Spot) Despicable Me 4 – Minion Intelligence (Big Game Spot)

Stopmotion

A pair of cyclops dolls are examined in Bloody-Disgusting’s exclusive clip from Stopmotion.

Stopmotion – Official Clip “Nightmare” | HD | IFC Films Stopmotion – Official Clip “Nightmare” | HD | IFC Films

Cinderella’s Curse

Cinderella takes a page from Carrie after she’s humiliated at the prince’s ball in the trailer for Cinderella’s Curse.

Cinderella’s Curse (2024) Horror Movie Trailer – Cinderella Paints the Town Red Cinderella’s Curse (2024) Horror Movie Trailer – Cinderella Paints the Town Red

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking with TV Line, Sonequa Martin-Green promised a “big” twist is on the way in the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Even though the stakes are as high as they could possible be, there’s a big thing. A biiiig thing in Season 5. There’s also a great sense of adventure and fun that we were really adamant about injecting into the show. So, it’s a bit of a tonal shift that I think people will enjoy.

American Horror Story: Delicate

TV Line reports the second half of American Horror Story: Delicate is now scheduled to premiere this April 3 on FX.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Years,” the series’ premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

In another world, built on a war against the dead, Rick Grimes and Michonne attempt to find each other and who they were. Airdate: Sunday 25th February 2024

Krapopolis

The citizens of Krapopolis learn about solar eclipses in the synopsis for “Eclipse,” the fourteenth episode of season one.

The city of Krapopolis reckons with a solar eclipse. Tyrannis learns that it is not a cruel punishment by Zeus but a natural occurrence.

[Spoiler TV]

House of Ninjas

Finally, Netflix has released a trailer for House of Ninjas, its new series following “the last ninja family” in Japan.

House of Ninjas | Official Trailer | Netflix House of Ninjas | Official Trailer | Netflix

