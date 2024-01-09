Patrick Stewart Says a Picard Star Trek Movie Is in the Works

Ever since Star Trek: Picard came to a final end with its third season, Patrick Stewart has been seemingly unwilling to say goodbye to a character that he’s spent the past few years saying goodbye to. And now, he might not have to: according to the good admiral himself, a Picard-focused movie is in the works.

“I heard only last night about a [movie] script that is being written, but written specifically with the actor, Patrick [Stewart], to play in it,” Stewart told Josh Horowitz on a newly released episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week. “And I’ve been told to expect to receive it within a week or so. I’m so excited because it sounds like the kind of project where the experimentation that I want to do will be essential for this kind of material. It’s good at 83…”

Trekmovie reports that Horowitz’s interview with Stewart took place in November 2023, while the actor was promoting his new memoir Making It So, so presumably Stewart has had a script for this unannounced project for a while. It’s also unclear if the movie is intended as a theatrical release—Paramount still insists that, at some point, it plans on making a new movie in the rebooted Star Trek “Kelvin” timeline—or if, like Michelle Yeoh’s upcoming Section 31 film, this could be a straight-to-streaming project for Paramount+.

But this is the first time the actor has explicitly said a project is in the works, instead of wishing for it. Previously, Stewart expressed an interest in playing a supporting role in what has become colloquially known among Trek fans as Star Trek: Legacy, a hypothetical successor series to Picard following the younger generation of characters established in its last season, including Picard’s own son Jack Crusher, now an officer aboard the newly christened Enterprise-G. But he also went on to state that maybe a movie could be his true farewell to the character he originated in The Next Generation after all—and now, he’s seemingly getting that wish. io9 has reached out to Paramount for comment on Stewart’s reveal, and will update this post as and when we hear more.

